The Pitt County’s Board of County Commissioners has tabled a vote on a land-use plan meant to guide development along N.C. 43 South and Mills Road.
The plan, which has been in development for more than a year, is meant to order growth expected from the eventual widening of N.C. 43 and the extension of water and sewer infrastructure by Greenville Utilities. The City of Greenville also has annexed multiple large tracks of land in the area.
The board on April 5 pushed the decision to give staff a chance to address issues related to stormwater drainage, school crowding and urban sprawl raised by many residents of the area, which stretches 10-miles from Bell’s Fork Road in Greenville to Stokestown-St. Johns Road south of Chicod and includes Mills Road from N.C. 43 to Hudsons Crossroad Road.
The meeting began with public addresses from residents Keith Cox and Jake Elks, who said that the plan was pushed on residents over too short a period of time.
“The plan was developed entirely in the period of COVID-19 restrictions,” Elks said in a prepared statement for the board. “Not only does COVID-19 have an impact in influencing factors on this project long term … it also reduced the ability and capacity for the public to be informed and involved in the process.”
Elks was also concerned that the plan brings up the fact that sewer expansion is inevitable, calling that approach “dangerous” and “reactionary.”
“This is particularly distressing since landowners are placed in a no-win situation in respect to utilities and annexation,” he said, arguing the community should have some say in the extension of the infrastructure and its impact on development and the utility’s right to condemn property.
Cox called the plan strong-arming by GUC and asked the commissioners to take a stand for the public.
“There were a lot of elderly people involved in this who were basically threatened to have their land condemned,” Cox said. “They felt they were being forced to sell their right … I just wish the commissioners would keep that in mind when making a decision.”
County Planning Director James Rhodes presented the plan again to the board, which held a public hearing on the matter March 15. He said residents would have the option of accessing GUC sewer lines and that drainage issues are not “too severe.”
The plan will help keep it that way, said Rhodes, who also noted that there have been discussions to upgrade regulations by the Southeastern Drainage Commission.
Two schools in the area, D.H. Conley and Chicod would see an increase in density, he said, but Hope Middle School would not, he said.
“Most of you realize Hope Middle School does not serve the district where it’s located. The students that go to that school are located for the most three to four miles outside school site.” Rhodes said. “The two schools most impacted are Conley and Chicod, which are highly regarded schools, and at capacity already.”
In coming to their conclusion, the board referenced funding, the drainage issue and using the plan as a foundation for their 2030 Land Use Plan. Commissioner Tom Coulson raised concerns that the county should be reimbursed for funds in contributed to the initial extension of sewer to Hope Middle School now that GUC is profiting from further extensions of the line.
“Since we paid for this, and this is one of the things that just irritates me about Greenville Utilities, there was a need to put a line out there to the school. ... They should have looked at it as the good of the county. They should have paid for it for the good of the people. ... Are we going to get reimbursed for that?”
Other commissioners said that the plan would set a foundation for future development.
“I think that this is the beginning of what we’re going to have to certainly start looking at throughout the county,” said Commissioner Beth Ward. “This is here and there are things happening that are not part of the group we are talking about that’s in favor of the county. This motion keeps this land use under our umbrella and I feel like it would not hurt to give them this.”
Commissioner Alex Albright asked for the plan to look at not changing designations. A key issue among residents has been a redesignation from rural residential to suburban residential.
“I don’t really want to get into micro-managing your plan but I think there’s a great concern here throughout with unanswered questions about the drainage and that at this point the rural residential seems appropriate.”
No motion or vote was carried out on the item. Instead, the staff will bring a proposal that incorporates the board’s guidance to a future meeting.
“I ask that you bring it back to everyone’s open minds,” Ward said.