Pitt County government is making a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding available to local nonprofits.
Organizations experienced in managing federal grants are encouraged to apply, said Sam Croom, deputy county manager/chief financial officer.
The proposed projects must fit within the eligible expenses established by the American Rescue Plan Act and be authorized under state law.
A list of the eligible expenses and information about the American Rescue Plan Act policies, eligibility and application process, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/ARPA.
The application process closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 29.
Pitt County was awarded $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Following a series of in-person and virtual community input meetings, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners designated seven categories of spending to promote recovery:
Broadband connectivity
Community health
Employee health & safety
Housing & employment assistance
Business & employment assistance
Water/sewer/stormwater infrastructure
ARP Administration & other eligible projects.
Croom said once the applications are submitted, county staff will review them in October. The recommendations will be submitted to the board of commissioners in November or December for review and approval.