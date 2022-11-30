Pitt County Schools is considering an early start to the next academic year, one that doesn’t comply with current state law.
If the calendar is approved, students would start the next school year on Aug. 16 and be out of classes before the end of May.
“There are quite a few people who are interested in starting the school year early this year instead of starting the school year late, so we drafted a calendar to see what that would look like,” Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said as she presented two drafts of the 2023-24 academic calendar during Monday’s school board workshop.
Another calendar option would have students begin the academic year on Aug. 28, 2023, and have their last day of school on June 7, 2024.
At issue is a state law enacted in 2005 and amended in 2012 that requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the district has pushed for an earlier school calendar for several years in order to allow students to complete the first semester before Christmas break. He said the change also would align Pitt County Schools with Pitt Community College to benefit high school students taking courses at both.
“Everybody I’ve talked to in education said this calendar option is great for the students,” he said. “It gives students, specifically high school students, the opportunity to take classes at the community college second semester without having a weird overlap.”
The 2020-21 school year, when the state allowed counties to begin a week earlier than usual, was the first in more than a decade that allowed Pitt County Schools to administer end-of-semester exams before Christmas.
“It’s also better for the kids,” Lenker said. “Listening to different people whether they’re members of the board, principals, people who just work with kids, a lot say this is something we really need to think about.”
State law requires public schools to have a minimum of 185 instructional days or 1,025 hours of instructional hours. But it exempts some schools, including charter schools, lab schools and cooperative innovative high schools, from the required start and end dates.
Both Pitt County Schools’ early college high schools begin their school years in early August to align with the academic calendars of East Carolina University and PCC. Previous attempts to get a waiver from the state that would allow the district to begin traditional schools earlier have been denied.
But Lenker told the board that other counties selected an earlier start date this school year without repercussions from the state. “I’ve talked with their superintendents and it’s gone well for them,” he said.
According to the state Department of Public Instruction’s Report to the General Assembly, school boards in Cleveland, Gaston, Rutherford and Surry counties all approved earlier start dates this year than state law allowed.
Lenker said the district would continue to advocate for change in state law that would allow an earlier start date. About two years ago, state Reps. Brian Farkas, Chris Humphrey and Kandie Smith were primary sponsors of House Bill 106, which would allow Pitt County Schools to have additional flexibility in adopting its school calendar, but the legislation was not approved.
“The current waiver is for districts that miss more than eight or so days for weather issues,” Lenker said in an interview. “We don’t qualify for that waiver.”
Both proposed academic calendars include spring break the week of March 25, 2024, which coincides with spring break at PCC. Both also would include days for LETRS literacy training for teachers.
Pitt County Schools will begin inviting public input on the two draft calendars later this month. The school board is expected to approve the 2023-24 calendar as early as January.