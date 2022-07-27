Pitt County Department of Child Support Services will offer free DNA testing next month to help residents establish legal paternity of a child.

The confidential testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle, Greenville.

