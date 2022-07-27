...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Pitt County Department of Child Support Services will offer free DNA testing next month to help residents establish legal paternity of a child.
The confidential testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle, Greenville.
All DNA testing fees will be waived and no appointment is necessary. Paternity must be an issue and a government-issued ID and birth certificate is required for each child.
Participants must seek Child Support Services, and applications will be accepted the same day. An application fee of $10 or $25 may apply.
“A critical step in a child’s life is determining the child’s father. Establishing the legal responsibility of a father for his child ensures certain rights for the child, such as a greater sense of identity and possible knowledge of the father’s family medical history and to Social Security, insurance, and military benefits,” said Sonya Scott, Child Support Program administrator.
For unemployed or underemployed noncustodial parents, a Pitt County Child Support Employment Services Social Worker will be available to discuss the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP).
STEPP began in April 2021 and assists citizens with employment assistance, job search training, career exploration, skills training, resume writing, educational support and tuition assistance.
For more information about child support, the DNA testing event, or STEPP, contact Pitt County Child Support Services at 902-1300.
Testing services are offered in support of Child Support Awareness Month.