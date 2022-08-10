Pitt County Schools is asking the state for $87 million for school construction funding, primarily to address new requirements for class sizes, officials said.
The Board of Education on Aug. 1 gave unanimous approval to a plan to seek lottery-funded grants for projects at nine elementary schools. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told board members that the district would need an additional $5 million commitment in matching funds from the county’s Board of Commissioners if all the grant applications are approved. Commissioners previously approved a $7.9 million match.
“I feel confident about going back to the county to do this because I do not feel really confident that we’re going to receive $87 million of funding from this grant, based on the information that we have currently,” Johnson said.
This past spring, the local school district applied for $52 million in grants for construction at seven elementary schools. But it was not among two dozen school districts selected to receive a share of nearly $400 million available.
“We did not receive any funding from the previous grant we applied for,” Johnson said. “It was spread out mainly through Tier 1 schools but a few got through there that were Tier 2 and Tier 3, except for us.”
Pitt County is among 40 counties currently listed as Tier 2 economic status, with Tier 1 being the poorest.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said districts across North Carolina requested a total of $2.3 billion in school construction funding.
Johnson said that projects in some of the school districts previously selected for grants were 80% funded. He added that $200 million of the $490 million being made available this year is designated for projects that were not fully funded in the last grant awards.
“That brings us down to a $290 million grant base that is there when we thought there was going to be more money for the second round,” Johnson said. “We’re still going to submit projects to this grant.”
The district will resubmit grant requests for seven schools: Ayden, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood and W.H. Robinson elementary schools, along with Wintergreen Primary.
The school district is seeking most of the funding to bring schools into compliance with N.C. House Bill 90, which requires smaller numbers of students in elementary classrooms.
HVAC upgrades
The board approved an engineer and architect selection for about $8 million in HVAC upgrades using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
Atlantec Engineers will oversee the projects, which aim to replace systems at Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central high schools as well as sections of E.B. Aycock Middle School, Falkland Elementary, D.H. Conley and North Pitt high schools.
“The two high schools (AGHS, FCHS) are the two largest schools that we have that have the oldest equipment,” Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson said, adding that the systems were original to the schools, making them more than a half-century old.