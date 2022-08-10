PCS Logo

Pitt County Schools is asking the state for $87 million for school construction funding, primarily to address new requirements for class sizes, officials said.

The Board of Education on Aug. 1 gave unanimous approval to a plan to seek lottery-funded grants for projects at nine elementary schools. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told board members that the district would need an additional $5 million commitment in matching funds from the county’s Board of Commissioners if all the grant applications are approved. Commissioners previously approved a $7.9 million match.

