Pitt County Schools is considering making some alterations to the dress code for the next school year.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education last week that he and principals across the district have been discussing ways to simplify the Student Dress Code and Appearance policy.
“We want to streamline it and make it easier for schools, easier for parents,” Lenker said at the Feb. 21 workshop. Still, he cautioned, “It doesn’t matter what the dress code is, you have issues.”
That has been true since the district put a school uniform policy into effect in 2008. Changes to the policy began almost immediately, with a local group filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights two years later. Multiple revisions have been made in the nearly 15 years since the policy’s adoption, with the most recent coming in 2020.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, who participated in Monday’s meeting via phone, said that simplifying the dress code would be a welcome change and would enable parents and students to easily view requirements on their phones while shopping for clothes. The current policy spans about three pages in the district’s parent/student handbook.
While no formal proposal has been offered, current changes being considered include eliminating the requirement for school shirts to have collars and replacing the so-called “fingertip” rule for shorts with mid-thigh as the new length regulation. School leaders also have discussed ending the prohibition on pants that contain holes or cuts.
“We said if you can wear shorts down to your mid-thigh why couldn’t you have holes (below the mid-thigh)?” Lenker said of his conversations with principals.
Board members were receptive to the potential changes, which sparked more discussion than a presentation on millions of dollars’ worth of construction needs given earlier in the meeting.
District 2 representative Amy Cole questioned why the district would want to maintain a requirement for solid-color shirts.
“What is wrong with stripes and flowers?” she said. “I can see the writing because what’s offensive to one person might not be offensive to another. That (the solid-color requirement) is one thing, with two kids in the school system, I’d be interested in changing myself.”
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said the district should consider expanding the definition of school “spirit” wear to include shirts representing various colleges and universities.
“I wish we could say something like ‘Don’t wear anything offensive,’ but, sadly, that does not work,” she said. “I personally feel like anything that’s education-related is not negative.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said the initial restrictions on patterned clothing were intended to filter out offensive messaging.
“They were trying to prevent kids from wearing some picture of someone or a group that sings or raps. That was beginning to cause some issues between groups of students at the school,” he said. “That’s why they said nothing printed.
“The way I look at this, it’s got to be a balance,” Forbes said. “I can see when it’s too strict all principals and teachers are doing, they’re dealing with dress code issues.”
The board is expected to resume discussion of the topic at a work session later this spring.