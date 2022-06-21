The Pitt County Schools Department of Finance, under the leadership of Debra Baggett, has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting, according to an announcement by the Association of School Business Officials International.
This award, which was for the district’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2021 fiscal year, represents significant achievement and reflects a commitment to transparency and high-quality financial reporting, according to a news release from the school system.
By participating in the COE program, applicants submit their financial report for review by a team of financial professionals who provide feedback to improve future documents.
If the report meets the requirements of the program, it may receive the Certificate of Excellence. A district’s participation in the program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.
“The COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting,” ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis said. “The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community.”
The certificate of excellence is sponsored by American Fidelity, a strategic partner of ASBO International.