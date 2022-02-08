Pitt County’s school board chairman said that inaccurate characterizations of books challenged by an Ayden Middle School parent prompted Pitt County Schools to release a five-page Q&A about the issue.
In a message posted last week on the school system’s website and on social media, James E. Tripp Jr. said “Forged By Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn” by Sharon Draper and “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely “have been inaccurately characterized as promoting profanity, underage drinking, pedophilia, and rape.”
The five-page question and answer document provides summaries of the books, clarification as to how they are utilized in Pitt County Schools, and the process for requesting an alternate assignment, Tripp’s statement said.
The books were challenged by parent Taylor Keith. In response to his complaint, the school board earlier this month voted to require that parents be notified about books their children are assigned to read in class.
“Forged by Fire” includes a story line in which a girl is sexually abused by her father. In “Darkness Before Dawn,” the antagonist is a high school track coach who attempts to rape a student athlete. “All American Boys” deals with police brutality toward an innocent black teenager.
“All three books have in common the themes of courage, bravery, standing up for what’s right at great personal cost, and finding one’s identity and self,” the district Q&A begins. “However, over and over again, rape, pedophilia, and profanity have been mentioned as ‘themes’ of these books.”
In a telephone interview, Keith said his complaint had not stated that the books promoted profanity or pedophilia.
“I’ve said pedophilia is inappropriate in front of my child,” he said. “I’ve never said they promote (profanity) although by using the F word as many times as they say it in ‘All American Boys,’ it probably does promote it. I’ve said it shouldn’t be in a school.”
The district pointed out that “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn,” published in 1997 and 2001, respectively, had been taught numerous times in middle and high school classes without prompting a complaint. According to the North Carolina School Library Media Association, “Forged by Fire” was included on the middle school Battle of the Books list in the 2016-17 school year, along with “Gym Candy,” which has also been the subject of a book challenge against the school system.
According to the school district, copies of “All American Boys,” purchased for use by a class at Ayden Middle, were never used and can now only be assigned as class reading for high school students.
Taylor said said the only reason the district prohibited middle schools from assigning “All American Boys” was because of complaints. He praised the superintendent’s decision to prohibit the purchase of additional copies of the book for school media centers or classroom reading but said he was not aware of that decision until he read the Q&A document.
“They may should have let us know that as opposed to voting down every amendment at the last special-called meeting,” he said. “But that’s wonderful news.”
Keith criticized what he considered the school district’s defense of the use of profanity in literature in a section that explained why topics in the books are relevant to what students are experiencing. The document cited a study indicating that swearing among youth has increased in the last decade and said the majority of young adult fiction on the New York Times Bestseller list contains profanity.
Keith said the profanity in “All American Boys” is excessive and overrides the discussion of what he considers to be an important topic.
“It talks about something that should be talked about and something that needs to be addressed,” he said. “Because that author chose to say the F word so many times, he diluted his message. He made it something that parents don’t want in front of their kids.”
In his letter, Tripp said he believes that district Policy 3210, which allows parents to request alternate assignments when they object to reading materials, is sufficient to address concerns about the books.
To view the letter from the chairman and the school district Q&A in its entirety, visit https://bit.ly/PCSMessagefromChair