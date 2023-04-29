The county’s public schools will offer weeks of summer instruction in June and July, the third consecutive year that classrooms have been open for additional time to help students at any grade level who need to catch up academically.
Nearly 2,700 of Pitt County Schools’ 23,000 students were enrolled in summer school in June and July 2022, with nearly 550 attending a transition to middle and high school program in August. That is down from 3,800 summer school students in 2021, when the state required public schools to provide 30 days or 150 hours of instruction.
“The first year of this, it was much longer, about six or seven weeks,” Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programs and Services Steve Lassiter told the Board of Education last week. “Then the General Assembly realized that was a lot of time, so the hours have decreased.”
Like last year, summer school attendance is voluntary. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students performing below grade level or those with failing grades in reading or math as well as high school students who have failed courses.
Elementary and middle school students will attend Mondays-Thursdays from July 10-27 for a total of 12 days of instruction. High school students will attend Mondays-Thursdays from June 19-29 for a total of eight days of instruction.
“It’s not too different from what we’ve done in the past,” Lassiter said. “Students are primarily working on science, technology, arts and mathematics. They’re engaged in all those activities in addition to academic support. Then our middle school students will also have career and CTE.”
Transition to middle school and high school programs will be held Aug. 7-10 for traditional schools. Early college high schools, which will have begun fall semester classes by Aug. 7, will have earlier dates for their transition programs.
Also like last year, teachers will be paid $30 an hour, while assistant principals will be paid $45 an hour. Classified employees, including clerical staff, teacher assistants, school nutrition workers, custodians and bus drivers will receive $18 an hour.
Teachers will receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus for working during the summer session. Twelve-month assistant principals will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus, and media coordinators will receive an $80 a day bonus for working a minimum of four days.
Teachers will be eligible for an additional $150 bonus per student if students whose scores on the third-grade end-of-grade reading assessment were not proficient demonstrate proficiency by the end of the summer session.
Bonus pay
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the board that teachers are due to receive other bonus pay at the end of the school year.
A state sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 will be paid in May for teacher who began with the district from July to October 2022. In June, teachers who have participated in LETRS literacy training will be eligible for a $400 bonus for completing the training and $400 for demonstrating mastery.
Also in June, K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel are due to receive a bonus of about $1,200 through supplemental state funding for low-wealth counties. Pitt County Schools plans to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund to also extend the supplement to prekindergarten teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists as well.