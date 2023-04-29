PCS Logo

The county’s public schools will offer weeks of summer instruction in June and July, the third consecutive year that classrooms have been open for additional time to help students at any grade level who need to catch up academically.

Nearly 2,700 of Pitt County Schools’ 23,000 students were enrolled in summer school in June and July 2022, with nearly 550 attending a transition to middle and high school program in August. That is down from 3,800 summer school students in 2021, when the state required public schools to provide 30 days or 150 hours of instruction.

