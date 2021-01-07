Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until Monday evening. * At 8:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday was 15.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson County. &&