In 2018 and 2019, Pitt County Schools put $1 million into upgrading security in an effort to keep students safe from anyone who might come into their school to harm them. But 2020 saw the district and schools around the country working to protect students from a different threat — COVID-19.
Since it forced schools to close their doors in mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic has presented a series of tests for schools, which have had to restructure ways they deliver everything from instruction to meals. More than 40 weeks later, many of those challenges remain. Here is a look back at some of the school issues that made headlines in 2020.
Schools shut down
When Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that closed North Carolina’s public schools, some students were handed time off, some were given take-home material and others began doing school work from home. While some area private schools made the transition to online learning, Pitt County Schools created packets of material for students to review during what was initially expected to be 10 days of closure.
After that period was extended, the district began online learning, loaning school computers to students without devices at home and providing printed material to families with no internet access. Teachers hosted Zoom meetings and made use of other technology to connect with their students, who would not be allowed to return to campus for the remainder of the school year.
Lunch is served
Cafeterias at 34 of the county’s 38 schools began serving meals on March 16, the first day that the state’s public schools were forced to close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Later that week, school buses began being used as delivery vehicles to take Pitt County Schools’ meal service on the road. Over a 13-week period from March until June, the district served nearly 1 million meals at no cost to children.
Curbside pickup and delivery continued in the fall for students learning remotely as the Department of Agriculture made an unprecedented move to make meals free to all children through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Within the last several weeks, School Nutrition Services has begun holiday and Saturday meal distribution services.
Graduation
In June, Pitt County Schools hosted its first outdoor graduations in more than two decades. Students from the county’s traditional public high schools received their diplomas in ceremonies on their schools’ football fields.
Across the state, many districts delayed graduations or held virtual ceremonies. Locally, ceremonies were held over eight days with limited attendance and requirements for social distancing and face coverings.
There were no orchestras playing “Pomp and Circumstance,” and there were no handshakes, but 1,700 seniors had a chance to cross the stage and receive a diploma.
“We were kind of the leaders in this,” former Pitt County Board of Education Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said in June. “(Superintendent) Dr. (Ethan) Lenker and my fellow board colleagues, our district, our school leaders and our staff were very courageous to plan for graduations that we couldn’t be sure were going to occur.”
Technology upgrade
While educators across the state waited for word on what the fall semester would look like, the local district was making plans to ensure every student had access to a computer for the upcoming school year.
In June, the Board of Education designated $1.6 million for software and technology, providing thousands of new Chromebooks and iPads for students amid a nationwide shortage of computer equipment.
Getting computers into the hands of students was one part of the equation for the school system, which also sought ways to address issues with internet access.
The district has invested $170,000 in purchasing more than 650 Kajeet hotspots, devices which provide portable internet connectivity. It also constructed a mobile Student Wifi Hotspot with a range of 200 to 300 feet, about 10 times the range of a hotspot designed for home use.
Additional units are planned to help provide internet access in areas where it is needed.
Back to school
Following the governor’s announcement in July that public schools could reopen with restrictions, area private schools reported spikes in their enrollment, with some reaching capacity before classes began in August.
When Pitt County Schools’ students returned Aug. 17 for the earliest schools’ start since 2005, they were met with new requirements for face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks and symptom screening. About 40 percent of the county’s 23,000 students started the year as full-time virtual learners. Other students alternated weeks of attendance with weeks of remote learning, with all students learning remotely on Mondays through the end of March.
The state waived distancing requirements for elementary students in October, but middle school and high school students continue to alternate weeks of attendance.
Storm damage
Classes at C.M. Eppes Middle School had to be called off before school started. The school sustained extensive roof damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms in August, prompting all seventh- and eighth-grade classes to be taught online.
Sixteen Eppes classrooms, along with the media center, were damaged when a thunderstorm ripped off a temporary roof installed to protect the two-story building damaged by Isaias. The combination of the two storms ruined ceiling tiles and carpeting and left the second and first floors with water damage.
By September, neighboring Immanuel Baptist Church had opened a wing to the school district at no charge so that more students could return to face-to-face instruction.
“Parents have been very thankful that we are able to bring their students back on campus for some face-to-face instruction,” Principal Kim Harris said. “We appreciate their generosity in providing a physical space for our students to learn and grow during these unprecedented times.”
Work began in December on a $2.8 million project to repair and renovate the school. While sixth-graders continue to attend classes on campus, the work is expected to keep other students away for the remainder of the school year.
Education election
A pastor and a retired educator joined the Pitt County Board of Education in November, as the board said goodbye to one of its longest tenured members.
James E. Tripp Jr., pastor of Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church, was elected to represent District 3, a seat held for more than a decade by Mary Blount Williams.
Williams, who did not seek re-election due to health issues, is awaiting a kidney transplant. Former Board of Education member Sean Kenny has volunteered to serve as her donor.
Retired educator and business owner Don Rhodes was elected to represent District 4, filling a seat, held by board Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan, who did not seek re-election. Benjie Forrest, Melinda Fagundus and Worth Forbes, were re-elected in Districts 9, 8 and 6, respectively. Fagundus was elected board chairwoman in December.