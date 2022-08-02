Pitt County Schools will join districts across the country in a lawsuit against an electronic cigarette manufacturer due to what is being called a vaping epidemic in schools.
The Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to participate in a multi-district litigation against JUUL Labs. Attorney Emma Hodson said the company is facing lawsuits from numerous school districts, including some in North Carolina, related to its marketing to teens.
Ayden-Grifton High School Principal Chena Cayton told the board about problems her school has experienced as a result of an increase in vaping.
“I have had students to have seizures because of overdosing on the nicotine,” she said, explaining that e-cigarettes contain a much higher concentration of nicotine than cigarettes. “We’ve had to call rescue for students because of this.”
According to the consumer advocacy organization Consumer Notice, as of July 2021, more than 2,000 lawsuits were pending against JUUL. This includes class-action cases and school district cases, as well as lawsuits brought by states, cities and counties. In the first of its state settlements, JUUL last year agreed to pay $40 million to North Carolina and to discontinue marketing efforts that appeal to people younger than 21.
“There was a time when nicotine use among teens was on a rapid decline,” Hodson said. “Then when e-cigarettes came on the market, initially marketed as a smoking cessation device, the use of nicotine-containing products among teens began to skyrocket once again.”
She presented information from the New England Journal of Medicine and The New York Times that showed the percentage of teens who said they tried nicotine vaping products more than doubled from 2017 to 2019. The increase was seen in eighth, 10th and 12th grades, with one-fourth of high school seniors saying they had tried vaping.
Hodson said JUUL targeted teens through advertisements in magazines, on television networks and even educational websites for that age group. It also created its products in flavors appealing to children.
“They have made quite a fortune on the teen market,” Hodson said, citing a Forbes report that indicated JUUL’s sales increased 700% in 2016 and nearly doubled in 2019.
The Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of JUUL e-cigarettes in June but temporarily suspended the order two weeks later.
Hodson said that e-cigarettes, which are small and easily hidden, present disciplinary challenges for schools, where administrators must spend time dealing with violations. In addition, she said, schools have incurred physical damage to plumbing systems due to students’ flushing cartridges to avoid detection.
Pitt County Schools will join the Wake County public school system and others being represented by the Greensboro-based firm Ward Black Law. Hodson said there is little risk in participating in the lawsuit because the firm is not paid if the claim is not successful. Funds obtained through a settlement could be used for education, prevention and cessation efforts, she said.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said he expects that more districts will join the lawsuit.
“I talked to the principals,” he said. “What they’re seeing in their schools is a real challenge. It’s a health challenge as well as an education challenge.”
Cayton said education is needed not only for students but for parents, who, in some cases, provide vaping products to underage students.
“We have had to have our SRO (school resources officer) talk to parents and tell them that charges can be filed against them,” she said. “We have had numerous times parents come ask us for the vapes back because they said they’re expensive. I don’t think parents understand the impact that theses things can have on our students.”
District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus, a nurse practitioner, agreed.
“It’s a real issue,” she said. “If nothing else, this (lawsuit) will help bring attention. This isn’t a safe thing. Just because it doesn’t smell like cigarette smoke doesn’t mean it doesn’t harm your lungs.”