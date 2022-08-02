Pitt County Schools will join districts across the country in a lawsuit against an electronic cigarette manufacturer due to what is being called a vaping epidemic in schools.

The Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to participate in a multi-district litigation against JUUL Labs. Attorney Emma Hodson said the company is facing lawsuits from numerous school districts, including some in North Carolina, related to its marketing to teens.

