...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Local volunteers were presented the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards during Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Five people and a local environmental group were presented the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards last week for their service to the community.
Alice Keene, Pitt County recreation project coordinator, presented the awards during the Nov. 21 Board of Commissioners meeting.
The program recognizes individuals from across the state who show their love for community through volunteerism, according to information presented to the board.
“We are so proud of each of our recipients of this year,” Keene said. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Abbott Hunsucker co-founded the Winterville Historical and Arts Society back in 1978 and has held multiple posts ranging from administrative roles to cutting the grass and delivering newsletters.
“He has been a community servant to the Winterville community for many years,” Keene said.
Lisa Jordan is a long-time volunteer and advocate for adults with special needs in Pitt County.
When she saw how the quarantine imposed in the early days of the COVID 19 pandemic left special needs adults frightened and alone, she began a personalized pen pals/birthday club with letters including crossword puzzles, word searches, crafts and recipes.
She also was a key volunteer for the 2021 Night to Shine/Tim Tebow Foundation Prom, AKTION Club and Beyond Capernaum.
“Thank you so much for all you do in our community,” Keene said.
Participants in Love a Sea Turtle’s Leadership Advocacy Student Training program also were recognized. Despite COVID-19, the LAST Youth Leadership group conducted 96 separate and distinct volunteer and youth leadership development events. The youth team has removed thousands of pounds of litter debris and worked to educate the public about preserving the environment.
“If any of us worry about the future, look at this group that is working hard in our community,” Keene said.
Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams works with the Northern Pitt County Improvement Association to provide educational and employment training to residents of northern Pitt County. Perkins-Williams and her team also provide items such as emergency food, personal care items and space for community events.
“What I do for the community is with my heart and not because of the commission,” Perkins-Williams said.
Two recipients, John Brooks of Brooks Drywall and Frank Crawley were unable to attend Monday’s event.
Brooks and his business work with faith-based organizations to support local vulnerable populations, including delivering bulk food and supplies. They recently provided no-cost labor and materials to install drywall at a gutted facility for a local feeding center.
Crawley has volunteered at the ECU Health Center for nine years, working twice a week in patient transport. He has given more than 3,000 hours of service and recruits other people to volunteer, Keene said. Chad Tucker, ECU Health volunteer coordinator, received the award on his behalf.