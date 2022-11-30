Volunteers

Local volunteers were presented the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards during Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Contributed photo

Five people and a local environmental group were presented the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards last week for their service to the community.

Alice Keene, Pitt County recreation project coordinator, presented the awards during the Nov. 21 Board of Commissioners meeting.

