A Pitt County nutrition program is resuming in-person visits for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county announced.

A news release from the county said that its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program, 210 Government Circle, Greenville, is available again to visit for an assessment of nutrition status and breastfeeding needs.

  

