...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mainland Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A Pitt County nutrition program is resuming in-person visits for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county announced.
A news release from the county said that its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program, 210 Government Circle, Greenville, is available again to visit for an assessment of nutrition status and breastfeeding needs.