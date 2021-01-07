Merit and certification pay raises for Pitt County employees will go in effect starting Jan. 15 now that the county’s financial picture looks brighter.
With property tax and sales tax collections coming in at higher-than-anticipated levels, County Manager Scott Elliott said the raises would be implemented retroactively.
“Hopefully that will be a little bit of a morale booster in terms of the COVID operating environment,” Elliott said.
Employees whose employment anniversary fell between July 1 and early January will see the retroactive increase added to their Jan. 15 pay. Employees whose anniversary dates fall after Jan. 15 will see the increase added to the new pay period.
Merit and certification raises are tied to employee performance evaluations and certifications employees may receive during the fiscal year, Elliott said. About 90 percent of Pitt County employees receive merit pay increases.
Depending on their base pay and performance evaluation score, qualified employees will receive either a 1.2 percent or 2.4 percent raise.
When the Pitt County Board of Commissioners worked on the county’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget, Elliott recommended eliminating a cost-of-living adjustment due to concerns the pandemic would lower sales tax revenues and property tax collections.
Pitt County’s general fund had collected 50.8 percent of expected revenues and spent 38.7 percent of expenses between July 1 and Nov. 30, Pitt County Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said during the county commissioners’ Dec. 21 meeting.
In dollar amounts, the county has collected $95 million in revenue and spent $72.45 million. The county’s revised fiscal year 2020-21 budget is $187 million.
“The revenue to expense percent difference is better than last year and our revenues are at (normal) levels despite the COVID pandemic that is going on,” Barnett said.