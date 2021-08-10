Pitt County’s efforts to expand broadband access in rural areas and improve its online delivery of services earned it a top 5 spot in a national survey of governmental efforts to improve digital services.
Pitt placed fifth in the 150,000-249,999 population category of the Digital Counties Survey 2021, conducted the California-based Center for Digital Government in partnership with the National Association of County Commissioners. It moved up from seventh last year.
Cabarrus County earned the No. 1 spot in that division. Onslow, Davidson and Union counties were in the top ten. Other ranked counties came from Virginia, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Florida and South Carolina.
The center is a division of e.Republic, a research and media company covering the role of information technology in state and local government. The survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives to streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration, and shared services; enhance cybersecurity; and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts, according to the center’s announcement.
The center cited the Pitt County’s “strong alignment of information technology services and plans with county leadership’s priorities.” The county has earned a top ranking during each of the five years it has participated.
Completing the survey was intimidating, said Mike Taylor, Pitt County deputy county manager and chief information officer.
“There are quite lengthy responses in a number of categories that each category must submit to. Those are evaluated by the Center for Digital Government to assess the ranking,” Taylor said.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ advocating for broadband expansion into rural areas was a major contributor to the county moving up in the rankings, he said.
The board had prioritized the effort before the COVID-19 struck, Taylor said, but the pandemic brought the scope of unavailability to the forefront, he said. One example is a physician’s assistant who lives slightly more than one mile outside of Farmville.
“The access they had to the internet was insufficient for them to telework,” Taylor said.
“County governments by state statute don’t have the authority to put the infrastructure in and provide that service,” Taylor said. “We have to be creative in a way where we can do more like a public-private partnership or incentivize the private sector to expand that service,” Taylor said.
The board of commissioners issued a request for proposal from internet service providers to see how access could be expanded. It was hoped the county could work with the company to secure a grant through the N.C. Department of Information Technology that would further incentivize a company to pursue broadband service in rule areas.
While the county and company didn’t get the grant, Taylor said a portion of the $1.9 trillion American Recovery Act is being allocated for rural broadband expansion.
While rural broadband expansion is still an active priority for the commissioners and himself, Taylor said they are “letting the dust settle a bit” to see how much money the state will put toward broadband expansion
“We want to make sure we don’t overcommit local resources that could otherwise benefit local needs in our community,” Taylor said.
Pitt County also was recognized for its efforts to upgrade the county’s technology to meet the needs of citizens and county employees during the pandemic.
That included ensuring the security and safety of county systems so workers could work remotely, Taylor said, and improving the system used to operate a telephone hotline involving COVID information.
A scheduling system also was created for the health department when the vaccine became available. When the county was receiving limited amounts of vaccinations, Taylor’s office modified the scheduling system so people could be placed on a “wait” list so they would be alerted when the next shipment of vaccines began available.
Cyber security has also been at the forefront of every discussion, Taylor said. The county is pushing forward with multi-factor authentication verification, which requires users to have two or more forms of verification to remotely access online resources.
“We’ve been incrementally trying to improve our security posture because of cyberthreats but it’s expensive and it takes time and planning to shore up those areas,” Taylor said. “No one can say you’re completely safe from a cyber threat but you want to minimize that probability as much as possible.”
The county also is contracting with more hosted services and it’s exploring an online hosted solution that will make it easier for citizens and builders to obtain building permits or place inspection requests online, Taylor said.
Also considered in the ranking were upgrades to the county’s computer-aided mass appraisal system and public web access portal to modernize the tax administration department.