Pitt County Governmental Office

The Pitt County Office Building is shown in Greenville.

 file photo/The Daily Reflector

Pitt County could see another boost in the number of resource officers assigned to public schools now that officials have approved a request to designate four more SRO positions.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a request from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to create the positions so the sheriff’s office and school system can seek grant money to fund them.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.