Pitt County could see another boost in the number of resource officers assigned to public schools now that officials have approved a request to designate four more SRO positions.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a request from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to create the positions so the sheriff’s office and school system can seek grant money to fund them.
Pitt County Schools notified the sheriff’s office that the state has expanded a grant program currently used to fund four existing SRO posts, County Manager Janis Gallagher told commissioners. The school system can now apply to fund four more positions, Gallagher said, but the positions had to be in place.
Sheriff Paula Dance told Gallagher she would be able to quickly fill the positions but did not want to reclassify vacant deputy posts as SROs. The county manager recommended creating the positions, and commissioners voted unanimously to approve them.
The action follows a decision by the board in June to fund 10 additional SRO posts in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Commissioner Tom Coulson recommended at that time appropriating $1.2 million in salaries and benefits for the officers if the sheriff could fill the positions.
School officials reported earlier this month that the hiring process was going well.
“All of our (law enforcement) agencies have really embraced this and stepped up to the plate,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the school board Aug. 18. “We’re doing some things to make sure there’s an officer at every school for the start of school.”
The school system formed a safety task force in response to the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The effort resulted in the construction of secure entries and other security enhancements at the county’s 39 schools, according to previous reporting by The Daily Reflector.
The district also increased the number of school resource officers after securing grant funds in 2018. Recent actions by commissioners would bolster the number to 35, the school system reported on Wednesday.
Transportation plan
Assistant County Manager for Planning and Development James Rhodes told board members that an updated Comprehensive Transportation Plan will be brought to the board in early 2023 for approval.
The plan, which hasn’t been updated since 2006, is designed to determine the county’s transportation needs through the year 2045, Rhodes said. The county has worked on the update for two years, partnered with the state transportation department, local municipalities, the Greenville Metropolitan Planning Organization and Mid-East Rural Planning Organization, businesses and local residents.
So far, 94 highway recommendations and 157 bicycle and pedestrian recommendations have been made.
Rhodes said public input meetings will be scheduled later in the year and the final plan will be brought to the commissioners in early 2023 for approval.