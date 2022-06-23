June is Pride Month and marks the start of the “You Belong Here” campaign designed to decrease youth suicide rates in Pitt County, especially among young members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Did you know:
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10-24.
- Use of a firearm is the No. 1 means, and almost always ends in death.
- One out of six LGBTQ+ youth have attempted or seriously considered attempting suicide.
- When a LGBTQ+ youth has at least one affirming adult in their life, their suicide risk is reduced by 40%.
We cannot address suicide prevention in youth without including core topics such as firearms, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) conversations.
To solve the problem of suicide in youth, it will take an entire community working together to explore safety factors that could save a life. The You Belong Here campaign cannot do that if we do not understand the factors affecting their safety.
Although we are Pitt County proud, we have not been spared from the public health crisis associated with the rapid increase in suicide rates. Interpreting the statistics, identifying our most vulnerable populations and understanding the why behind suicide are critical elements in formulating a suicide prevention plan.
While suicide affects all races, ages, socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels, some groups are at higher risk than others. LGBTQ+ individuals are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Instead, they are placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.
In order to create a long-lasting impact on those growing up as LGBTQ+ individuals in Pitt County, our team knew that an understanding of the perception of the LGBTQ+ community was critical. We gained insight through 281 online surveys and focus groups of individuals currently living, or having grown up in Pitt County.
In short, our data revealed that our Pitt County statistics are no different than national numbers. All of those younger than 19 years of age reported having seriously contemplated or attempted suicide. From this, the You Belong Here campaign was developed, as we want all individuals, regardless of their sexual, gender, or racial identity, to feel as if they belong in Pitt County.
There are two key components to the You Belong Here campaign. First, an online library of firearm safety, suicide prevention and LGBTQ+ resources will aid youth, parents and professionals in navigating their journey. Second, following the filming of nearly 30 Pitt County LGBTQ+ youth, parents and supporting professionals, a short-form documentary will be developed. The storyline will explore how LGBTQ+ youth are perceived and treated in their Pitt County spaces and what work must be done to remove the barriers they experience.
We hope to prepare parents and leaders in the community to expand their worldview to encompass empathy and compassion for LGBTQ+ youth. The first showing of the documentary will be on June 24 at 5:30 pm at Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center at East Carolina University. A panel discussion and light refreshments will follow.
The You Belong Here campaign is funded by Pitt County ABC Board, Pitt County SADD and the Safe Communities Coalition of Pitt County. The short-form documentary is being filmed and produced by Zachary Pomeroy with LA FLECHA FILM CO, with support from Breanna Culler, suicide prevention coordinator Center and D’Nise Williams Braswell, local child advocate and therapist.
We all need to recognize the role that one affirming adult can play in the life of a LGBTQ+ youth. We have the opportunity to save a life just by showing love and acceptance.
To learn more about the You Belong Here campaign, and how you can become an affirming adult, contact Breanna Culler at Breanna.Culler@vidanthealth.com.
Sue Anne Pilgreen is a nurse and the manager of the Injury Prevention Program and the Pediatric Asthma Program at ECU Health. Pitt Partners for Health is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership’s mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. It meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, contact Mary Hall at mphall@vidanthealth.com.