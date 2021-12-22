Are you racking your brain trying to think of that perfect gift for your loved ones? Here are two practical ideas for the gift that keeps on giving:
My friend’s grandmother-in-law gave her a case of toilet paper each Christmas. She said it was the “best gift ever”.
My Granny started a family tradition at Thanksgiving by withholding dessert until everyone shared something about what they would want if they were dying. Then at Christmas, I wrapped up advance directives to give each family member, along with a copy of my own completed documents.
OK, so these are two totally different ends of the gift giving spectrum, but you get the idea.
Consider the peace of mind you can provide your family by letting them know now the type of health care you would want, or not want, if you could not speak for yourself later. You will relieve them of the burden and guilt of hoping they made the right decisions for you.
Theresa Blount and her family are prime examples of how great a gift this is for a family since we never know when something catastrophic might happen. When Theresa heard that there was an opportunity for her family to complete their health care power of attorney and living will, she immediately talked with her husband, daughter and son regarding this free offering.
When asked why she was prompted to do this, she said, “After a group of teens were killed in a car accident, I realized just how quickly things can change.”
Because her children are adults, Theresa talked with the entire family about their medical choices and who they wanted to be their “voice” if they were unable to speak for themselves. They then agreed, as a family, to individually complete their power of attorney and living will documents.
Theresa noted that her children are pursuing medical careers “and because of their hospital exposure, they recognize the importance of having these conversations and getting things in place.”
You can do this for your family, too. Here’s how to make this a holiday tradition:
While your family is together, start a conversation by expressing thanks for health and for loved ones who will take care of you one day if you can’t take care of yourself. Share what matters most to you about how you would want to live if your time is limited. There are numerous ways to get this conversation started.
Play “name that tune” using each person’s choice of “What music do you want to be listening to on your last day alive?”
“If only one story is told at your memorial service, who should tell it?” Then spend time telling the most memorable stories about each other.
Have everyone make a bucket list and share their top picks. You might even make plans to do some of them in the next year just for the fun of it.
Then, give everyone an advance care planning toolkit and encourage each to complete it and gift a completed copy back to the family by the end of the year. Don’t forget to review your documents next holiday; lots of things can change in a year’s time.
The more people who know your choices for care, the more likely it is that you will be treated the way that you choose. So, take this opportunity during the holiday season to be sure that your loved ones are aware of what is important to you.
Dr. Ira Byock, noted palliative and end of life care leader, sums it up well when he says: “I have an advance directive, not because I have a serious illness, but because I have a family.”
Give your family a meaningful gift that keeps on giving, and have a happy holiday season with your family and friends.
