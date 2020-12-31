The Pitt County Health Department staff last week were among the first locally to receive to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after the agency received its first 900 doses.
The delivery on Wednesday was the second major vaccine delivery in the county since Vidant Medical Center received the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 17. While Vidant is vaccinating thousands of health care workers in its system, the health department will be rolling out the medicine to first responders, residential care facilities and medical providers not associated with Vidant.
“I am hoping that this will be the extinguishing agent we need to finally put this fire out and to put COVID astern for us,” Public Health Director John Silvernail said Wednesday morning.
The health department administered the first 20 doses to health department staff and first responders from the county and Greenville — Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Griffin and Dr. Adam Harrell, a local dentist and chairman of the Pitt County Board of Health, were the first two.
The agency is working to schedule vaccinations for additional first responders and public health workers. Staff also have contacted long-term care facilities to assess their needs.
Internally, nursing and clinical staff will receive the first doses, along with those who are working at the testing or vaccination sites, Silvernail said.
County paramedics are eligible to receive the vaccine. About a dozen have requested it and about 50 Greenville Fire-Rescue are interested, Silvernail said. He said there has been a light uptake so far with only 30-40 percent of first responders expressing a desire to take the vaccine.
Silvernail said he expected about the same 30-40 percent of his staff would initially want to get the vaccine. After the first round of people begin to get vaccinated, he expects more of his staff will be willing to take the vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine requires a booster 28 days after the first dose. He said he has been told the department will receive 900 booster doses in 28 days.
The medicine does not require super-cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine, so its better suited for the health department, which will store it in regular cooling equipment. But administration of the vaccine still presents challenges, Silvernail said.
The vaccine comes in 10-dose vials. Once a vial is punctured the medicine must be used in six hours or it is has to be discarded, Silvernail said.
The vaccine is being distributed in groups of 10 to prevent waste, he said. It can stay sealed in a refrigerator for 30 days once thawed.
The health department also is responsible for administering the vaccine to staff and residents at 41 long-term care facilities. The virus has hit such facilities hard locally, killing dozens of residents and at least one staffer.
There are 290 beds plus staff at the facilites, which will account for a large portion of the first allotment of the vaccine, Silvernail said. Twenty other congregant living facilities in Pitt County have signed up with a federal program to receive vaccines directly.
The vaccine will also be distributed at medical practices that are providing COVID-19 testing sites and performing direct COVID-19 care but are not eligible to receive the vaccine through Vidant, Silvernail said.
The vaccine will go to those who are most at risk and those who are working with COVID-19 patients, he said.
“It’ll be tight,” he said. “We’re going to get this into as many folks as we can in that 1A group out of this first allotment and hopefully we’ll have more vaccine come in and we’ll move onto other folks in that group.”
Silvernail expects all the initial vaccines to be administered within the first week of the new year. Vaccinations for the general public are not expected to begin until later in the new year. Details will be released at a later date.