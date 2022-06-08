Pitt County received $70,500 from the state to help with its glass recycling program.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality partnered with the Glass Recycling Foundation to award a total of $235,000 in grants to Pitt County and four other government entities in an effort to increase the collection of glass recyclables.
The five projects will have an impact on 2.6 million North Carolinians, according to a DEQ news release.
Pitt County will use its grant to purchase a trailer and other equipment. The release said the Glass Recycling Foundation contributed $18,000 to Pitt County’s $70,500 grant.
The county ended glass recycling in July 2020 because broken glass was contaminating other household recyclables. This decision forced the City of Greenville and other Pitt County municipalities to stop accepting glass because residents disposed of it by co-mingling containers with other recyclables.
Recycling devotees protested, and the county resumed accepting glass recyclables in mid-2021 by requiring residents to collect bottles and jars separately and dispose of the glass in dedicated containers at the county’s convenience sites.
Recycled glass tonnage has decreased by 30 percent statewide since 2017, according to annual community reports.
Representatives with the DEQ met with stakeholders Owens-Illinois, Ardagh, Strategic Materials, Anheuser-Busch, Sierra Nevada, the Glass Packaging Institute and GRF last year to discuss methods to revitalize glass recovery in the state.
The group found that affordable glass cleaning equipment and hub-and-spoke community glass collection systems were needed to reinvigorate glass recycling. This led the department to develop the Glass Equipment and Infrastructure Grant to fund potential projects to help boost the amount of glass recycled by local governments.
“Glass is endlessly recyclable and is one of the original packaging materials for food and beverage, and it should be a priority in the recycling system,” said Scott DeFife, president of the Glass Recycling Foundation and Glass Packaging Institute.
“We appreciate DEQ’s commitment to improving North Carolina’s glass recycling system. The Glass Recycling Foundation was created to help fill gaps in community glass recycling efforts, and we are proud to help the communities of North Carolina to ensure glass gets recycled.”