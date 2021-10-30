Pitt County’s public school students will get an extra day off next month to help give teachers some time to catch up on work, the school board decided Oct. 22.
In a special-called meeting, the board voted 5-1 to make Nov. 12 a teacher workday, following the Nov. 11 Veterans Day holiday. It also amended the calendar to change Feb. 23 to an early-release day.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board that taking away a day-and-a-half of instructional time would give teachers a chance for planning and other work. He said schools could make the changes and still meet state requirements for instructional time.
“This year’s calendar actually has plenty of hours in there,” Lenker said. “We have not had a hurricane as we have in past years.”
Teachers in the district have not had a teacher workday since classes began Aug. 23. Tuesday, Oct. 26, is scheduled as an early release day. Lenker pointed out that for the spring semester, there are no teacher workdays scheduled between Jan. 5 and April 14, although spring break is scheduled for March 14-18.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes objected to the calendar changes, questioning whether or not parents had been consulted.
“I’m all for giving the teachers some relief,” he said. “I know they’re working just as hard as they can.”
But Forbes said the district needs to alleviate excess paperwork and enforce disciplinary policies, rather than taking away instructional time.
“The question is, are teachers having to deal with a lot of discipline issues on a day-to-day basis?” he said. “Students that are disrupting their class day after day need to be disciplined.”
Forbes said students’ reading levels and test scores have suffered due to classroom instruction time lost since 2020.
“To give our students the type of instruction they need, we’ve got to get back to as normal a schedule as possible in regards to instruction,” he said.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said that this has not been a normal year for teachers.
“I’ve heard from a lot of teachers and what I’m hearing from them is that the extra burden that they’re dealing with right now is related to the pandemic,” she said.
“The beginning of this school year started out when the pandemic was still increasing, when the delta variant was wreaking havoc. When this calendar was planned, we were not planning for that,” Doherty.
“I would be in support of this as a start, honestly, to help them sort of catch their breath and regain their footing.”
Friday’s meeting, which three board members attended via zoom, was the second special-called meeting this week. At a meeting on Oct. 18, the board gave unanimous approval to the pay increase for substitute teachers, a move that Lenker said was necessary to attract more substitutes and alleviate a burden on teachers who are having to cover classes for absent colleagues.
Representatives Amy Cole and Benjie Forrest did not participate in Friday’s meeting. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road.