The end of the school year will bring extra pay for teachers in Pitt County Schools.
The Board of Education gave unanimous approval Monday to three bonuses or supplements for teachers in the district. Most teachers will receive an additional $1,750 in June, including a $1,000 supplement paid through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The remaining $750 is being paid through supplemental state funding for low-wealth counties. The $1.7 million is designated for K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel. Certified instructional personnel include school counselors, social workers, media coordinators, psychologists, speech language pathologists and technology facilitators.
But Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board to expect to see a separate proposal later this month that would extend the supplement to prekindergarten teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
“For whatever reason, they were left out of the state (low-wealth supplements),” he said. “We went back and realized it. We’re going to go back and address the board and ask you to give us the money to pay them as well.
“I just want the pre-k teachers to know that as well as the PT, OT (that) we are going to look at that,” Lenker said. “We need to take care of that.”
The board also approved $300,000 in bonuses paid through Teacher Incentive Fund grant funding available for qualifying teachers at 30 schools in the district. Those schools were selected in 2016 based on the percentage of students at the school who qualified for free or reduced lunch. Teachers could qualify for $2,700 each, based, in part, on students’ test scores.
Qualifying teachers at seven schools that are not part of the TIF grant will receive a bonus of about $850.
All bonuses and supplements were approved as part of the board's consent agenda, as was the continuation of the district’s mask-optional policy for students and staff. State law requires boards of education to vote at least once a month on whether the face covering policy should be modified.
Also Monday, the board:
• Celebrated the 37-member Pitt Pirates Robotics team, which recently won the Chairman’s Award in Asheville and is set to compete at the state tournament this month.
• Recognized 20 students from A.G. Cox Middle School for winning awards at the state Beta Club convention.
• Honored Beth Ann Trueblood, school system director of career and technical education, for being named northeast regional CTE Administrator of the Year.
• Announced that members of the board earned the North Carolina School Board Association Silver Bell Award for 2020-2021. The award is presented to boards in which all members earned training hours during the academic year.