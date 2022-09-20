PCS Logo

Following complaints from families, the school board plans to re-examine a new policy about how schools acknowledge top graduates.

District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said Monday that he would like to talk more about the way the school district recognizes excellence because some board members still have questions about Policy 3440. Approved by the board Sept. 12, the policy made no provision for the recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians at graduation, beginning with the Class of 2027.

