Pitt County Schools’ employees will receive a share of nearly $7 million in bonus pay this month, a school official said Monday.
Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the Board of Education that more than 3,000 employees will receive bonuses, which were all approved last year. She said the district also is paying about $2 million in retroactive pay increases that were approved in 2021.
More than half a dozen bonuses are being paid to eligible workers in January, according to a report presented at Monday’s school board work session. Bonus pay ranges from $250 each for 154 for school nutrition workers to $1,800 each for 35 school principals.
A premium pay bonus of $1,500 will be paid to all school district employees making less than $75,000 a year, with higher-paid workers receiving a $1,000 bonus. Employees working 20 or more hours a week are eligible for the state bonus.
“We will be paying a lot of different bonuses this month that are required through legislation,” Baggett said. “For some of the bonuses, they are fully funded and for others of them they are not.”
State funding will pay about $6.3 million in bonuses. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will cover about $550,000, leaving the school district to fund about $30,000.
Payments issued this month include a $1,000 training bonus to 1,789 teachers and instructional support personnel who completed training sessions that addressed learning loss, virtual instruction or the mitigation of COVID-19 in public schools.
A bonus of $300 is being paid to 1,812 teachers and instructional support staff. That comes from pay usually awarded based on third-grade and eighth-grade math and reading scores. But Baggett said that since test data is not available (due to testing waivers during the pandemic), the funds are being evenly distributed among teachers.
In addition, 28 career and technical education teachers and 44 Advanced Placement teachers are eligible for bonuses of up to $3,500. Amounts vary depending on their students’ test scores.
Late last year, the Board of Education approved a $1,000 “COVID supplement,” which was paid to school district employees in December. School employees also received a $1,000 bonus in May 2021. Both were paid with ESSER funds.
In response to a question from a school board member on Monday, Baggett said there should be available ESSER funding to provide an additional supplement at the end of the year.
Also Monday, the board heard a request to spend more than $450,000 on musical instruments.
PCS Coordinator of Arts Education Russell Knight told the board that about 400 instruments would be divided among nearly three dozen schools in the district that have instrumental music programs.
The proposed purchase, from Fuller’s Music in New Bern, will be decided at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.