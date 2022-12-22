PCS Logo

Seven of Pitt County’s public schools will start the spring semester in January with new principals, the district reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of school leadership changes to 15 so far this academic year.

The latest announcement affects nearly 20 percent of the more than three dozen public schools throughout the county, bringing new principals to E.B. Aycock Middle, Ayden-Grifton High, Bethel School, Eastern Elementary, Pactolus School, South Central High and H.B. Sugg-Sam D. Bundy elementary. Leadership changes will begin on Jan. 23.

Taylor Matkins, new EB Aycock principal

MATKINS
Casey Matthis, new AGHS principal

MATTHIS
Don Marr new Bethel principal

MARR
Chena Cayton new South Central principal

CAYTON
Robbie Johnson, new Sugg-Bundy principal

JOHNSON
Allison Setser, new principal at Eastern

SETSER
Sandra Morris, interim principal at Pactolus

MORRIS

