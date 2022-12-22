...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected. The gale force winds will be preceded
by a period of southeast winds of 15 to 25 kt today.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Seven of Pitt County’s public schools will start the spring semester in January with new principals, the district reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of school leadership changes to 15 so far this academic year.
The latest announcement affects nearly 20 percent of the more than three dozen public schools throughout the county, bringing new principals to E.B. Aycock Middle, Ayden-Grifton High, Bethel School, Eastern Elementary, Pactolus School, South Central High and H.B. Sugg-Sam D. Bundy elementary. Leadership changes will begin on Jan. 23.
“Similar to any living document, our strategic plan’s ultimate success requires a need to adapt at times to ensure it remains aligned to our goals and priorities,” Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said in Tuesday’s announcement.
“Factors that play a role in carrying out our responsibility to provide the highest quality of education possible continually evolve, not only in our schools, but in our communities as well. Our recurring evaluation process allows us to address how to best update strategies that enable effective leadership amidst changing landscapes.”
Under the plan, both the Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and the Assistant Principal of the Year have been assigned to new schools. Pactolus Principal Taylor Matkins will assume the leadership role at E.B. Aycock Middle School. Grifton School Assistant Principal Casey Matthis will become the new principal of Ayden-Grifton High School, where she formerly taught.
Don Marr, who has served as principal at Aycock since 2021, will lead Bethel School, where Principal Leigh Ann Swinson resigned to accept a position outside the county.
Current Ayden-Grifton principal Chena Cayton, the longest-serving active principal in the school system with 11 years of experience, will become principal of South Central High School. Janarde Cannon, who has spent the last six years leading SCHS, will transition to an administrative role within PCS Educational Programs and serve as its coordinator of alternative learning.
Principal Robbie Johnson, who has served at Eastern Elementary for six years, will trade places with Allison Setser, who has served as principal of Sugg-Bundy for seven years. Setser taught at Eastern from 2003-2009.
Sandra Morris, who served as the district’s chief of school support for the last five years, will lead Pactolus on an interim basis throughout the spring semester.
Ridgewood Elementary and Chicod schools will get new principals on Jan. 1 under changes announced at those schools earlier this fall. Leslie Haynes, who has served as principal for six years at Ridgewood, will replace Mike Pollard, who is retiring this month from leadership at Chicod. Ridgewood Assistant Principal Kirby Maness will be principal there when students return from winter break.
Earlier this year, Michael Casey began his tenure as principal of Ayden Elementary School, Daniale Stancil took over the position at Elmhurst Elementary, Lavetta Roundtree at W.H. Robinson Elementary and Keith Neal at Wellcome Middle.
In addition, two principals traded places as Diane Denham became principal of Falkland Elementary and Anthony Perkins assumed that role at Lakeforest Elementary.
The school district made seven principal chances in May 2021, affecting Aycock, D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, Creekside, Wintergreen, Grifton and Stokes schools.