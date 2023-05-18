091522_sln_shcs-10.jpg

CEO of Greene County Health Care Melissa Torres speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Snow Hill Integrated Care Services in 2022.

 File Photo/The Standard

Pitt County Schools is exploring a collaboration with Greene County Health Care to open a school-based health center on the campus of J.H. Rose High School, officials said.

Director of Student Services Karen Harrington told the Board of Education on Monday that school district officials have had discussions with representatives of Greene County Health Care about operating a clinic at Rose similar to the one it operates at Greene Central High School.

