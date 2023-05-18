Pitt County Schools is exploring a collaboration with Greene County Health Care to open a school-based health center on the campus of J.H. Rose High School, officials said.
Director of Student Services Karen Harrington told the Board of Education on Monday that school district officials have had discussions with representatives of Greene County Health Care about operating a clinic at Rose similar to the one it operates at Greene Central High School.
“It could just really be a benefit,” Harrington said of an on-campus clinic that would be open to Pitt County Schools students and staff. “It would be so much easier to help our students that are struggling getting medical appointments. ... We probably wouldn’t have students having to miss school because of immunizations and health assessments.”
Greene County Health Care is a Federally Qualified Health Center agency that operates sliding scale payment facilities in Greene, Pamlico and Pitt counties. Centers provide services including medical, dental and behavioral health care. Among the facilities it operates are the Kate B. Reynolds Medical Center in Snow Hill, Snow Hill Integrated Care Services, Pamlico Dental Services in Bayboro, Walstonburg Medical Center and James D. Bernstein Community Health Center in Greenville
“This is something we have talked about for years,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said, adding that basing a clinic at Rose would provide a central location in an area of the community with a high rate of medical needs.
Officials did not provide a projected opening date, citing that Greene County Health Care is awaiting notification of grant funding.
According to the North Carolina School Based Health Alliance, the majority school-based health centers across the state operate without school district funding or staff. Most are paid for through public and private insurance reimbursement and federal and local government appropriations.
A census conducted by the national School-Based Health Alliance indicates significant growth in the number of centers over the last two decades. According to the most recent data from 2016-17, the number of school-based health centers nationwide had more than doubled since 1998, with more than 2,500 located in 48 states.
NCSBHA estimates that about 30,000 students receive health care through more than 90 school-based health centers across North Carolina. More than a dozen are located in eastern North Carolina, including centers in Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties.
Harrington said Pitt County Schools representatives began touring clinics in neighboring counties prior to the coronavirus pandemic. While all school-based centers require parental permission for children to be evaluated or treated, they differ in services offered, with some providing dental care and mental health counseling in addition to primary care.
“We can tailor the services that we want to offer,” Harrington said. “One of the things that was exciting to me is that students could get prompt care for ailments.
“They can help us complete physical exams including the kindergarten health assessment, which has been extremely difficult in the last several years for our students to get if they do not have a provider,” she said, adding that families moving from out of state also face challenges in getting health assessments for their children. “We currently do not have someone at the health department who can help provide them.”
State law requires that a child entering a North Carolina public school for the first time must submit proof of a health assessment to the school’s principal within 30 calendar days of the child’s first day of attendance.
Laurie Reed, nurse manager for ECU Health Medical Center’s school health program, told the board she was excited about the possibility of a school-based clinic.
“That would be an amazing resource for our students,” she said. “Access to care has always been very difficult.”
District 3 representative James Tripp asked if the Bethel area had been considered for a school-based clinic. Both Lenker and Harrington said school officials have discussed the possibility of eventually adding several centers throughout the county.
“Our hope would be this is just the start,” Harrington said. “Ideally, we would like to have it regionally, with one in each attendance area.”
School health report
In a report to the board, Reed, who has served in school nursing since 2006, said that the 26 school nurses in the district help to care for more than 5,000 students who have chronic health conditions.
That number is about 22% of the total student population and is higher than the state average of students with one or more chronic health conditions (15%).
About 180 students in the school system require invasive medical procedures such as insulin administration, blood glucose monitoring, gastrostomy tube feeds, urinary catheterization and ostomy care at school.
Reed said that each school nurse serves approximately 950 students, higher than the state average ratio of one nurse for every 833 students.
So far this school year, there have been about 9,000 student office visits, with more than 500 staff members making a visit to the school nurse.