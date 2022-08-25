PCS Logo

Pitt County Schools is scheduled to welcome about 23,000 students back to more than three dozen campuses on Monday, more than three weeks after the district’s two early college high schools began classes for the fall semester.

Traditional public schools throughout the district are scheduled to host open house today to give students and their families a chance to visit their classrooms and meet their teachers for the upcoming school year.

