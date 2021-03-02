The county’s public schools students will spend Mondays at home for the remainder of the school year, the superintendent announced Monday.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education that the six additional remote-learning Mondays will help teachers who are working with both face-to-face and virtual learners, including students who must learn virtually for a period of time due to COVID-19 quarantines.
He said the number of students quarantined is especially high in elementary schools that are operated under the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Plan A, which does not require students to maintain 6 feet of distance.
“As we’ve allowed Plan A kids to come back, what we did not do is adjust any of the quarantine rules,” Lenker said, adding that of about 700 quarantines reported Monday among on-campus and off-campus students and staff members, about 500 are related to elementary schools.
“This is not going away,” he said. “... The bottom line is we’re quarantining a lot of kids and a lot of employees. This is something our teachers need.”
Remote-learning Mondays, which began in September, were later extended through the end of March. As part of the most recent calendar change, a teacher workday scheduled for May 5 was moved to May 3 to enable students to continue to have a four-day week of on-campus learning.
Earlier Monday, the district announced that South Greenville Elementary School would remain closed to in-person learners through Friday due to a high number of COVID-19 quarantines and infections. As of 8 p.m. Monday, the school reported 10 active cases of the virus and 75 quarantines.
South Greenville, which moved to all-virtual instruction on Feb. 26, was originally scheduled to reopen its campus Tuesday. ECU Community School, an elementary school that operates on the same campus, remains open for in-person instruction.
“We want our kids back in the building full time,” Lenker said. “We can’t wait until next year when hopefully every school is full time five days a week, which I would expect to be.”
The superintendent announced Monday that about 1,300 Pitt County Schools employees had received COVID-19 vaccines from Feb. 25-26 at clinics held in partnership with Pitt County Health Department and Vidant Medical Center.
“We had a lot of people helping,” Lenker said. “It was a great week.”
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said Monday that a third effort to get school employees their first round of COVID-19 vaccines is scheduled for Friday.
In other business the board:
- Passed a resolution and related documents to secure a local obligation bond funding for A.G. Cox renovation. The two-year project, which includes replacing a classroom area constructed in 1936, will cost an estimated $11 million and will include a new media center, science labs and office area, along with renovations of the remaining campus. The projected completion date is December 2022.
- Approved a plan to spend about $180,000 in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding to pay for an inventory that will serve as the foundation for a central asset management system. The district will contract with Hayes Software for a physical inventory of all PCS-owned computers (desktop and portable), Smartboards, document cameras, projectors, printers and televisions.
- Recognized Battle of the Books winners. J.H. Rose took first place in the high school division, followed by Innovation Early College High School in second; and D.H. Conley, third. Among elementary schools, Wintergreen won first place, followed by Ridgewood in second and Ayden Elementary in third place.