The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of coin collection from a property in Ayden last month. The incident occurred in the 2400 block Doc Loftin Road and was reported on July 8, according to a case report issued by the sheriff’s office.
The owner told deputies the incident occurred sometime in June when someone broke into his camper. He said a rare coin collection valued at $1,500 was stolen. The case active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 100 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 11:52 a.m., July 11: registration plate valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 3900 block N.C. 903 South, Ayden, 11:05 a.m., July 9: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 8:31 p.m., July 9: woman reportedly assaulted by boyfriend via strangulation at residence; case cleared.
- 5967 S. Main St., Falkland, 10:36 p.m., July 9: man struck by vehicle at Falkland Mini Mart; case active.
- 900 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 9:38 a.m., July 3: vehicle broken into at residence; caller found suspect going through his car’s belongings; case active.
- 7400 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 12:21 a.m., July 6: burglary reported at residence; case active.
- 7900 block N.C. 11, Ayden, 9:40 a.m., July 2: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 400 block Vernon White Road, Winterville, 7:08 p.m., July 2: juvenile assaulted by an acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 700 block Elliott Court, Ayden, 5:28 p.m., July 4: man assaulted and injured by a family member at residence; charges not pursued; case cleared.
- 5967 South Main St., Falkland, 9:11 p.m., July 5: man threatened at Falkland Mini Mart; case active.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Joante Deron Keys, 34, of Winterville was taken into custody July 3 for one misdemeanor count order for arrest driving while license revoked. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Farmville.
- Bryan Keith Reid, 22, of Greenville was arrested July 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count carrying concealed gun and driving while licensed revoked. He was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. His court date is Aug. 19 in Farmville.
- Latoya Denise Staton, 25, of Greenville was arrested July 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. She was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her court date is Aug. 12 in Farmville.
- Anna Dade-El, 42, of Farmville was cited July 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count possession of stolen property. A bond amount and court date were not listed on the report.
- A resident of Contentnea Street reported a domestic violence protective order was violated July 5. This case is active.
- A resident of George Street reported property was damaged July 6 after objects were thrown through a window. This case is active.