The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting reported at 3:01 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the 4000 block of Ayden Golf Club Road outside Ayden.

A report said an unknown offender attempted to shoot a 20-year-old man while he was in his vehicle, causing $4,000 in damage to the car.

