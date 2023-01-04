The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting reported at 3:01 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the 4000 block of Ayden Golf Club Road outside Ayden.
A report said an unknown offender attempted to shoot a 20-year-old man while he was in his vehicle, causing $4,000 in damage to the car.
No injuries were reported. Further details were not available. The case is active.
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
380 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29: woman assaulted by spouse at residence, apparent minor injury reported; case active.
4000 block Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, midnight Nov. 11-11:33 a.m. Dec. 28: attempted break-in reported at residence; case closed; leads exhausted.
600 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 2:27 a.m. Jan. 1: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case closed by arrest.
10624 County Home Road, Ayden, 3:04-3:56 p.m. Dec. 24: identity theft reported; case active.
Impaired driving
A Snow Hill man was charged with driving while impaired after he passed a vehicle that was yielding to blue lights.
Court documents said Brandon Antjuan Blackmon, 36, of 5766 N.C. 903, Snow Hill, was traveling on U.S. 13 when he was stopped by Greenville police at 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 17.
He reportedly failed to maintain lane control and then passed the yielding vehicle on double yellow lines.
The officer’s affidavit said, “Driver was speeding, failed to maintain lane control, drove left of center, passed on a double yellow line to the car in front of him that was yielding to blue light and a mounted siren.”
Blackmon also reportedly admitted to drinking and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
Kenneth Lamont Parker, 43, of 4124 Marth Loop Road, Farmville, was stopped by Greenville police about midnight, Dec. 13. The location of Parker’s stop and the reason he was pulled over were unavailable. A blood test of his alcohol content was unavailable.
He was cited for reckless driving to endanger, speeding and driving while license revoked-impaired revoked. Parker has prior arrests for DWI from December 2014 and December 2005.