The delay in Greenville’s municipal election will force a change in Pitt County’s early voting sites when the polls open on Oct. 14.
Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said voting this year will not take place at the Community Schools Center at Alice F. Keene Park or the Pitt County Agricultural Center.
The first week of early voting, Oct. 14-22, will be held at the PATS Conference Room behind the Pitt County Office Building complex, 1717 W. Fifth St. The site will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
A second site at the Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St., will open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 25-29. Both sites will open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
State elections rules require counties to open one early voting site at county election offices. If a county’s election office is too small to house a site, a substitute location can be used as long as it is no more than four miles, or a 10-minute commute, from the election office, Davis said.
Pitt County’s election office, a modular unit behind the county office building, is too small to host an early voting site so the PATS conference room is used.
The center at Alice F. Keene Park is six miles from the county elections office and nearly a 20-minute trip, Davis said.
Traditionally, Pitt County’s 10 municipalities have shared the costs of operating early voting sites at Keene Park and the Ag Center.
Without Greenville participating in November’s elections — delays in the U.S. Census pushed City Council races to March — the cost of operating the two facilities significantly raised the amount paid by the other municipalities, Davis said.
Davis examined voting data over the last 12 years and pulled Greenville’s ballots from the mix.
“It’s interesting that once you pulled Greenville out there were some sites that maybe had 11 votes over the course of one day,” he said. “That’s how much Greenville comes into play as far as early voting.”
Without Greenville’s ballots, the majority of early municipal voters were from Winterville and voted at that town’s fire station, Davis said.
“The voters are telling us that once you take Greenville out they really like Winterville as the site,” he said. Winterville is Pitt County’s second largest municipality.
Davis contacted the other municipalities about not opening the sites at the Keene Center and Agricultural Center and none objected.
Early voting allows voters to cast ballots when they don’t think they can make it to the polls on Election Day, when precincts will open in all municipalities.
People who want to vote on Nov. 2 have until 5 p.m. Friday to register. Forms are available at www.ncsbe.gov and should be delivered to Pitt County Board of Elections office, 1717 W. Fifth St., or mailed to the office at P.O. Box 56, Greenville, NC 27835.
Voters who miss Friday’s deadline may register and vote during the One Stop Early Voting period.
To register to vote during the early voting period an individual must present a current North Carolina driver license or photo ID issued from a government agency along with a document showing the name and current address of the applicant. This can include a utility bill, paycheck, private bank statement, vehicle registration issued by a state agency and others.