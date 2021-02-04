SNOW HILL — A plan is in place to help correct potential issues discovered by the state at the Greene County Animal Service Animal Shelter.
The county received a letter from the state on Jan. 8 warning of possible violations at the shelter. The Animal Welfare Section of the N.C. Department of Agriculture investigated the facility following a complaint.
The investigation found possible violations of the N.C. Animal Welfare Act. These included improper documentation of medical care and possible improper documentation of animal disposition. It also cited possible improper veterinary and medical care of animals while at the shelter.
At the Jan. 18 Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Derek Burress requested the county establish a plan to address the letter.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven presented the plan on Monday.
DeHaven said the county has implemented a shelter handbook that states the expectations for care, from an animal’s intake until it leaves the facility.
The handbook is common in other counties and shelters, DeHaven said.
“It’s something common we didn’t have in place,” he said. “A lot of the functions included in this were being done but not collectively put together.”
Applications for rescue groups also were created at the suggestion of Patricia Norris of the N.C. Department of Agriculture Animal Welfare.
“(She) said it would benefit us greatly and allow us to control who we do rescuing and sheltering with,” DeHaven said.
The county continues to update all forms at the shelter and a new copier and printer were purchased to help meet the facility’s needs, he said. Software may be implemented in the future to assist the shelter.
“We are researching how we can implement that there day to day and working to assist them to make sure these types of letters are no longer received,” DeHaven said.
“Staff has been very cooperative. This is a good improvement.”
In other news:
- Commissioners appointed Alice Barfile to the East Carolina Council Joint Community Advisory Committee and Shanita Edwards to the Greene County Board of Adjustments as an alternate.
- They heard an elections update from Greene County Director Trey Cash. Cash informed commissioners he will be requesting the construction of a 30-foot by 30-foot shelter once the elections office’s move to the transportation department’s building is complete.
- Commissioners approved a $103,839 change order request to replace the roof at the Greene County Armory. DeHaven said he was aware the roof would need repairs but was hopeful repairs could be put off for a few more years.
When the ceiling was removed at the armory during renovations, it was discovered the roof was in worse shape than anticipated and repairs would need to occur.
Once complete, the roof will have a 20-year warranty, DeHaven said.