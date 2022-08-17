Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center, speaks to Pitt County leadership about how her center operates and its benefits. Monthly meetings will be held moving forward to develop a local center to reduce the costs of domestic violence.
Community leaders convened Aug. 3 to hear from a New Orleans domestic violence expert as they begin a months-long strategic planning period for a family justice center in Pitt County.
Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center, helped lead a discussion organized the by Center for Family Violence Prevention and area law enforcement.
Landry shared how her center evolved in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and walked leaders through how a family justice center allows existing entities in law enforcement, prosecution, health care and social services to collaborate under the same roof to bring a survivor-centric approach to treatment.
The New Orleans center began operating in its official capacity in 2011 and now has nine entities from those fields offer their differing viewpoints to implement a set of best practices on addressing domestic violence, Landry said.
It offers services including a 70-bed emergency shelter, transitional housing, trauma recovery, a forensic program for medical examination, survivor support groups and legal counsel. The New Orleans Police Department’s domestic violence, sexual assault and special victims units operate out of the center, as do assistant district attorneys.
Landry said the center is lucky to have the city police department offer separate entities for investigations. Interim Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said the local department’s special victims unit operates as an umbrella to oversee family-related crimes.
Landry and Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said that finding approaches for suspects beyond criminal prosecution is essential to stopping domestic violence. Dixon said the cycle of abuse, wherein someone traumatized during their life inflicts similar abuse on others, must be addressed with perpetrators.
Landry added that, in many situations, abusers lash out because of their own feelings of powerlessness or lack of control. She said giving those people tools to right their own ship could save millions in expenses as well as save the lives of victims.
Interest was strong from elected officials. Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said that he supports the goal to establish the FJC, adding recent data has shown bad trends in domestic violence. Floyd Huggins said that she knows people in her own family who have suffered at the hands of an abuser and vowed she would work to bring funding to the project.
To Connelly’s point, Dixon said calls for domestic violence incidents did not decline like other calls for service during the pandemic.
Chief Deputy John Guard with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office spoke on behalf of Sheriff Paula Dance, who was attending to three Wayne County deputies shot on Monday and transported to ECU Health Medical Center. He said Dance supports the measure and remarked her background as a sergeant with the office’s domestic violence unit gives her an understanding of the issue.
Laura Coleman, grants manager for the Center for Family Violence Prevention in Greenville, was behind a proposal to begin a feasibility study for an FJC in the area that netted a $500,000 grant. Coleman said the developing strategic plan to outline how a center could work locally will take a minimum of six months with a more likely timeline of a year. Entities will meet monthly to discuss strategy, she said.
Numbers collected by the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage in counties across North Carolina show that Pitt County’s annual domestic violence costs total more than $8.4 million annually. A total of $987,483 of that comes from loss of life and about $2.5 million stems from health care costs.
State Rep. Kandie Smith and Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins were among other elected officials who participated.