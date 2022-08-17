Family Justice Center planning begins

Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center, speaks to Pitt County leadership about how her center operates and its benefits. Monthly meetings will be held moving forward to develop a local center to reduce the costs of domestic violence.

 Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

Community leaders convened Aug. 3 to hear from a New Orleans domestic violence expert as they begin a months-long strategic planning period for a family justice center in Pitt County.

Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center, helped lead a discussion organized the by Center for Family Violence Prevention and area law enforcement.

