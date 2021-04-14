April is National Poetry Month and one way that Farmville is observing the largest literary celebration in the world is to feature two virtual programs about poetry on Zoom.
“The Farmville Public Library is looking forward to offering both virtual presentations and the first one, ‘Remembering Poet A.R. Ammons,’ will highlight the works and life of award-winning poet and Wake Forest University graduate Archie Ammons,” said Connie Widney, Adult Services librarian and member of the National Poetry Month Celebration committee.
According to Widney, the first virtual program will take place on 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will feature Winston-Salem author Emily Herring Wilson, who wrote “When I Go Back to my Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.”
A native of Columbus County, Ammons left the state to teach poetry at Cornell University. In 1974, he returned to Winston-Salem for a year-long sabbatical at Wake Forest, where he met and became friends with Wilson, herself a poet and the wife of the university’s provost.
The Ammons family lived in the same faculty neighborhood as the Wilson family on the campus and remained close for the rest of Ammons’ life. In the virtual presentation, Wilson will share some of Ammons’ poetry and insights about his life.
At 7 p.m. on April 26, the library will offer a virtual program about potter and poet David Drake, an enslaved craftsman in South Carolina in the 19th century who carved poetry into his pieces. Brenda Hornsby Heindl, director and librarian at Liberty Public Library, has studied freed and enslaved black potters and she will discuss Drake’s unique work.
“Zoom links for both events will be made available the day of the programs,” said Widney, “and we encourage everyone to participate virtually as part of our observance of National Poetry Month.”
As part of the literary celebration, Farmville Mayor John Moore proclaimed April as National Poetry Month at the Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month. Commissioners Alma Hobbs and Jamin Dixon each shared a poem. The National Poetry Month committee sponsored a haiku contest for businesses with the winning entry being posted on the Paramount Theater Marquee.
Established by the Academy of American poets in 1996, National Poetry Month is designed to inspire the reading and writing of poems, encourage support of poets and poetry, and highlight the extraordinary legacy and ongoing achievement of American poets.
The town’s observance of National Poetry Month is sponsored by the Farmville Public Library, the Farmville Community Arts Council and the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
For more information, contact Lori Drake at loridrake@farmvillencchamber.org or call 252-753-4671 at the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.