Area police departments connected with the communities they serve at National Night Out events last week.
The Ayden Police Department hosted an event behind the department building where officers spent time talking to residents, handing out T-shirts and school supplies to kids and grilling hot dogs for the crowd.
Resident Scott Benson said he appreciated the officers putting on the Aug. 2 event. “What they do can’t be easy. It’s only right to support them the same way they go out and support us.”
Cpl. Jenny Clark, the community policing coordinator for the department, said she is grateful for the support of residents like Benson. “We have a great relationship with the community. Events like this are good because people get a chance to get to know the officers and ask them questions, it builds trust.”
She attributes part of that good relationship to the Community Policing Council, a program founded more than 20 years ago that is “designed to work with citizens, property owners, and business owners to create a safe community and environment to live, work, and play.”
Clark invited all residents to attend the council meetings held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Community Building, 548 Second St. at 6 p.m.
“We usually have about 15 residents come talk with us at every meeting and we talk about a lot of things. It’s not always even crime-related, we like to hear any concerns people have in town.”
The Winterville Police Department hosted its event as part of the Market on the Square Back to School Splash.
Kids soaked up the last days of their summer break and kept cool on the waterslides set up across the lawn. Local arts and craft vendors set up at the event, and a free dinner of hot dogs and hamburgers was provided. A few lucky residents who won raffle drawings also took home school supply sets as prizes.
“It’s a lot of fun to put on these events. Ultimately, they are a way to bring the many families that live in Farmville out and getting to know each other,” Stephen Penn, Winterville’s economic development planner said.
Penn said the events have been successful and he expects to bring the events back next year, with even more to offer.
“This is the kind of event that’s always a learning experience. Every year there are tweaks from the previous year, we try to make it the best possible for the community. We’ll get everyone together later on this year and early next year to discuss what worked and what can be improved,” he said.
The Farmville Police Department hosted its event on Tuesday evening behind town hall. The event included a free dinner, bounce houses and touch-a-truck.
The department released a statement on social media after the event thanking those who helped make the event a success.
“Thank you for all of our donations and sponsors to make this event possible. Thank you to all that played a part in making this night go off without any problems. Minus the heat, we had such a great evening!” the post said.
National Night Out takes place the first Tuesday of August nationwide to promote partnerships between law enforcement and the community.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office also be held events at Bell Arthur EMS and the Grimesland Fire Department with free food, drinks, popsicles, bounce houses and vendor booths. The agency also visited the town of Fountain, which hosted an event at Shirley Mitchell Park with hot dogs, chips and drinks along with games and prizes.
The night is positive and relaxed, said Lee Darnell, the agency’s public information officer.
“From our perspective it means the world to us,” Darnell said. “So many times when we see the citizens we serve it’s on their worst day. It’s after someone’s broken into their home, when they’re having a dispute or there’s an emergency and they’re at their worst. We want to recognize them and foster the relationship when things are on a good term.”