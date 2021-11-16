The Ayden Police Department reported that Truist Bank, formally known as BB&T, was robbed just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said a suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white male wearing a dark hoodie, black shoes, sunglasses and a surgical mask. The incident remains under investigation.
