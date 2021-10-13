Local artisans will gather to sell their wares outside Ironwood Country Club on Saturday at the Tar River Potters Guild annual fall festival.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the circle at 200 Golf Club Wynd. It will feature outdoor sales from more than 20 craftspeople, adoptable pets, Italian ice, coffee and more.
The event is on the Ironwood lawn to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be readily available, and masks are required to ensure everyone’s safety.
Artists and craftspeople will showcase a variety of handmade creations, guild president Stacey Swinson said. “Our fall sale is the perfect opportunity to get a jump on your shopping for the holidays. Our local artisans are passionate about their creations and that passion shines through every piece they make.”
Items will include jewelry and accessories, photography and framed prints, original paintings, handmade soaps, wood art and games, fiber arts as well as functional and decorative pottery and glass arts from guild members, Swinson said.
East Carolina Italian Ice will offer fresh treats and Awaken Coffee, a nonprofit that employs special needs adults, will be brewing coffee.
Additionally, Pitt Friends and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be onsite for pet adoptions.
They also will accepting donated items of pet toys, collars, harnesses, dog and cat food, treats, non-clumping litter, towels, sanitizing wipes, carriers, crates and other items from their online wish lists.
The Tar River Potters Guild comprises ceramic artists from eastern Carolina communities who come together to promote interest in the arts, and to encourage the highest possible quality of work by its members, Swinson said.
“We are a family of passionate artists and craftsmen who are working to ensure pottery and other arts are visible in our communities for all to enjoy,” she said.
This is the Tar River Potters fourth annual event. To preview some of the items for sale this year, visit the Tar River Potters Facebook and Instagram pages.
This event is free and open to the public.
Ironwood Country club is located at 200 Golf Club Wynd in Greenville. The rain date for the event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.