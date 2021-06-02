Families who lost income during the pandemic or whose children receive reduced or free lunches may qualify for assistance that lowers the cost of broadband services, Pitt County announced last week.
The Federal Communications Commission has implemented the Emergency Broadband Benefits Program to help with costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or with the Universal Service Administrative Company at getemergencybroadband.org.
The program, with a budget of $3.2 billion, provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands.
It also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.