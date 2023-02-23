A $600,000 books purchase that the school board had been expected to approve earlier this month has generated some questions from board members that may keep it from winning unanimous approval in March.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said they heard from parents who were concerned about the books purchase. Both said they did not want item to be included on the consent agenda for the March 6 meeting.
“I have had several negative comments, several,” Forrest said. “I think it would behoove us to really be very diligent and detailed in those books that you’re asking this board, as a whole, to pass.”
The books purchases, paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, are part of a $1.9 million, three-year local initiative known as The Big Library Project. Launched in the 2021-22 school year, the project is designed to ensure that students have a chance to see reflections of themselves in the books they read as well as to provide school library collections with up-to-date nonfiction and curriculum-related texts.
Pitt County Schools Director of Digital Learning Tim DeCresie, who in January presented lists of books planned for purchase for middle school and high school media centers, presented the elementary list at Monday’s school board work session.
“Some of those media centers certainly have out-of-date collections that date back to the 1900s,” DeCresie said. “So we want to get them into the 2000s, and this project will certainly help that happen.”
He said decisions about books requests were made based on reading interest surveys, circulation reports and school demographics. DeCresie added that lists of proposed book purchases, made available online for parents to view, received positive feedback.
But Forbes and Forrest said the they received different feedback from parents after the list was presented to the board in January.
“When that last article came out in the paper, I had calls,” Forbes said. “I can tell you when these lists go out they’re going to be under a microscope.”
The American Library Association reported that book challenges were at a 20-year high in 2021. The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services.
At the local level, parent Taylor Keith filed an objection in 2021 to Ayden Middle School’s requirement that students read Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn,” along with “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. Keith, who appealed a school selection committee decision on the books to the school board, did not ask that the books be banned but said schools should require parents’ permission for students to read them.
Forbes seemed to be advocating for similar requirements on Monday.
“I’m not saying take it out, take it away,” he said. “But the parent gets the final say so on things their kids are exposed to.
“I don’t think we need to hide anything from the parents, nothing,” Forbes said. “They are their children, not ours. They belong to those parents.”
Forrest made a reference to the Parents’ Bill of Rights that was approved by the North Carolina Senate last week.
School board vice chairwoman Amy Cole, who represents District 2, said she would oppose creating restricted sections of school media centers where students could not check out materials without parents’ permission.
“We’ve had this discussion before,” she said. “I think we’re crossing the line here and it’s not our line to draw. That’s up to the parent. If you want to know what your child is bringing home, then be involved.”
District 5 representative Jennifer Hodgson asked DeCresie if the school district had technology that would allow parents to select types of materials their children could access. But DeCresie said that approach could be problematic. He said media coordinators do not always staff the check-out desk themselves; some schools have self check-out, and some have student volunteers.
In response to a question from District 7 representative Kelly Weaver, a school district spokesman said parents can review media center materials their children check out via Destiny, the school district’s media center platform.
DeCresie said he agreed that parents should have a right to say what their children should and should not read, but said those “conversations should be around the dinner table.”
“In the media center that’s a different story,” DeCresie said. “There are all kinds of books there.
“We need to be as responsible as we can. It’s a tall task,” he said. “We’re a public school system. There are a lot of different kids in our building. What’s appropriate for me is not appropriate for everybody else. That’s where it gets difficult.”
Also Monday, the board reviewed a resolution in support of local control of school calendars. Board members, who earlier this month approved a calendar with a start date of Aug. 28, said they and the majority of parents surveyed favored an earlier start. State Reps. Gloristine Brown and Timothy Reeder filed House Bill 129: School Calendar Flexibility/Pitt County last week in response to an earlier request from Pitt County Schools. Brown and Reeder also co-sponsored House Bill 86 to provide statewide calendar flexibility. The local resolution is expected to be placed on the school board’s consent agenda for the March 6 meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road.
The board has scheduled a special-called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to vote on a Google Workspace expansion bid. The board learned Monday that the school district has nearly reached capacity in its current Google Workspace and is running out of room to digitally store additional educational materials. This prompted Chairman Don Rhodes to ask members to meet to vote on the issue prior to the next regularly scheduled board meeting.