A list of Pitt County Schools being considered for open enrollment remains largely unchanged in the last three years.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker presented a proposed list to the Board of Education that includes all the county’s traditional public high schools except for D.H. Conley.
“I know the question has always been Conley,” Lenker said, adding that although some students have left the school to attend one of the district’s early college high schools, the overall population has not declined. “Chicod, Hope and Whitfield (all in the Conley district) are all at their highest numbers.”
Except for Whitfield, there are no open enrollment schools in the Conley attendance area, which also includes Wintergreen schools.
Open enrollment allows students, who are traditionally assigned to schools based on the attendance area in which they live, to be reassigned to another Pitt County school participating in open enrollment. No transportation is provided to students not attending school in the district in which they live.
Last year, District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest pushed to have Conley included in open enrollment. Forrest said during Monday's school board workshop that he would object to having the proposed open enrollment list on the consent agenda for the board’s February meeting.
The list includes 25 of the county’s 38 public schools. They are: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; Ayden, Belvoir, Eastern, Elmhurst, H.B. Sugg, Sam Bundy, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton and Pactolus schools.
Lenker told the board that the only changes being proposed for the next school year involve limiting open enrollment at two schools. At Eastern Elementary, the only students outside the school district that would be eligible to attend would be kindergartners. Lenker said school officials are still discussing whether or not open enrollment needs to be limited at Belvoir Elementary.
The board is scheduled to vote on the issue at its Feb. 7 meeting.