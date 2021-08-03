Public opinion on masks in schools was divided at this week's Pitt County Board of Education meeting, the first in a year and a half that was open for the public to attend.
More than two dozen people on Monday filled the gallery at the Kathy Taft Center, where nearly a half dozen addressed the board on the issue of a potential mask requirement to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The issue of masks was not included as an item for discussion on the meeting agenda.
Alex Zsoldos asked the board not to “put children through another year of emotional anguish and isolation by mandating masks.”
“Some of these children don’t even know what their classmates truly look like because the only time they’ve seen their faces, they’ve had a mask on,” he said. “… We have brainwashed our children into thinking this is normal behavior.”
Zsoldos, a father of three, said children have participated in sports activities throughout the summer without masks, but he noted that the school-age population has maintained a low infection rate.
“Ninety-eight percent of masks being worn by the population are akin to cutting the sleeve off your T-shirt and wearing it over your face,” he said, explaining that most masks were not designed to be able to filter the virus.
Gov. Roy Cooper on July 29 urged all K-12 public school students and staff to wear masks when classes resume this month but left the final decision to local boards of education.
At a special-called meeting last week, the school board took no vote on a mask mandate, saying that a decision would be premature. The board is scheduled to discuss the issue at its Aug. 16 work session.
Parent Kirsten Bean said she was frustrated by the board’s delay in making a decision, citing a Pitt County Schools survey last month that indicated that 60 percent of people favored making masks a matter of choice.
“We expected the board to honor that concise and clear feedback,” she said as five fellow members of a group called Ed Advocates stood behind her. “I ask that it be the public that PCS serves that guides the board’s decision about mask wearing.”
Diane Taylor, whose children attend Eastern Elementary and C.M. Eppes Middle schools, said her children remained virtual throughout the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19.
“It was painful, not just for us but for them, not to see their friends,” she said. “However, our house has been safe from COVID.”
She said her daughter, who is 12, elected to be vaccinated, but her 10-year-old son, who is fearful of getting the virus from attending school, does not yet have that option.
“I expect my Board of Education to respect all views but to put the safety of children and the staff at a higher portion of priority than anything else,” Taylor said.
KaSheta Jackson, a nurse manager who has a doctorate in nursing practice, also said one of her children is too young to receive the vaccine.
“I understand that ultimately masks will not prevent the spread of the virus, but it will reduce the spread,” she said. “We trust the science for Tylenol. We trust the science for hypertension medication … but in this case we are arguing with what data tells us.”
Julia Petrasso, a mother of three, said she was not speaking on behalf of her children but on those she represents as an attorney for the Pitt County Department of Social Services.
“Our kids have a right to education, but they also have a right to safety, appropriate food and nutrition and an opportunity to report exposure to abuse and neglect. We cannot do that if the schools shut down again or go virtual,” she said.
“If schools are closed we have no eyes on the children who are most vulnerable,” Petrasso said. “I ask when you make your decision you think about those kids and who’s going to be looking out for them.”
Masks were not the only issue on people’s minds. Speaking on behalf of Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina, D.F. Fleming Jr. shared the group’s objections to the teaching of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project. Fleming had questions about the recently revised state standards for social studies.
“Do these new standards contain any elements of CRT, even if not named as such?” he said, asking if any board members had read all the new standards.
“We believe strongly that CRT is divisive, inappropriate for elementary and middle grades and questionable for most high school students,” Fleming, a physician, said. “Let us promise to better educate and not just indoctrinate our children.”
While board members do not respond directly to public comment, several members mentioned the input in their closing comments Monday.
“I’m really thankful for everyone who came tonight,” District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said. “The more people that share their experiences, their thoughts and ideas, the better decisions we can make.”