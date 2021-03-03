Under different circumstances, this would have been a good year to bring people together, a time to remember the way they came together half a century ago.
But when the 50th anniversary of the founding of schools coincides with a pandemic, history takes a back seat.
D.H. Conley High School had intended to have an anniversary gathering in December, but a spike in cases of COVID-19 across much of the state made that impractical.
“I think it got swept under the rug,” James Fleming, a member of the Class of 1972 and longtime Conley band director said of the idea of a celebration amid a coronavirus outbreak. “It probably just got forgotten that four schools came into existence.”
It was not this way a decade ago. Conley marked its 40th anniversary by inviting alumni and former faculty members to attend a ceremony in January 2011. Later that same year, Farmville Central High School hosted an event as well.
Four of Pitt County’s six traditional public high schools came into existence in the early 1970s, beginning with North Pitt High School in September 1970 and identically designed Conley in January 1971 and concluding with twin blueprint schools at Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton in August 1971.
For many, the significance is not what was built during this time but what was torn down. For local schools, the new construction was a way to dismantle the long-standing system of racial segregation that had existed since the nation’s founding.
Students of American history might question why the golden anniversary of school integration would not have come nearly two decades earlier. But Pitt County Schools Historian Steven Hill said the landmark Supreme Court decision in Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka had little effect on much of the South for several years.
“Brown v. Board was in 1954. Naturally, people think things were desegregated (afterward). That wasn’t the case,” he said. “A lot of counties in North Carolina were dragging their feet on racially desegregating schools.”
It was not until a 1968 Supreme Court decision that offering “freedom of choice” was not sufficient to bring about school desegregation that local schools came under the pressure of federal mandates to integrate. Hill said court orders required schools to achieve one-third integration by 1968-69 and total integration by 1971.
“There’s a lot of turmoil between 1968 and 1971, not just in Pitt County, but in school districts throughout eastern North Carolina because they had to racially desegregate,” he said. “’71 was a big year.”
It was significant for Fleming on a personal level. It was in January of that year that, as a high school junior, he took his first school bus ride.
Fleming had walked to school every day at W.H. Robinson in Winterville, where he had attended since first grade. Now students from Robinson were being sent 5 miles away, to what seemed like the middle of nowhere, in the middle of the school year. Joining them were students from Winterville High, Chicod and G.R. Whitfield schools.
“I wasn’t happy about going in January. I’ll be honest about that,” Fleming said. “For me, it was a really big transition.”
That was not only because of integration. He was going to a new school that was at least twice the size of his old one, which had served first through 12th grades. To help acclimate the students, Fleming recalled, the county had reassigned some teachers earlier in the year from Winterville High School to W.H. Robinson and vice versa.
In a short time, Fleming grew to love his new school. Despite the fact that Conley, unlike Robinson, did not have a band at the time, there were numerous advantages, from a larger cafeteria and auditorium to better science labs and athletics facilities.
“Everybody was excited about that, even though you had to travel to get to it,” Fleming said.
“I think we all benefited from going to a different facility. Overall, the building of the school, Conley, and I would think the other schools too, was good for everybody.”
Dominique Baker agrees. Although he is too young to have attended racially segregated schools, his mother was a graduate of H.B. Sugg, which was a Farmville high school for black students. Baker, a bus driver and custodian at Creekside Elementary School, began researching the history of Sugg more than a decade ago. (See related story on today’s B1.)
Baker said that the opening of Farmville Central in 1971 marked the first time former Sugg students had ever had new books.
“They had used band equipment, used basketball uniforms, but they took what they had and made the best of it,” he said. “One guy told me (Farmville Central) was the first time he went to school that had air conditioning. It was the first time he had his own locker. So, you know, it was like paradise to him.”
Baker, a 1994 graduate of Farmville Central, hosted a celebration at his alma mater in 2011 to mark the 40th anniversary of integration. The event welcomed graduates of FCHS, Sugg and the former Farmville High School, where whites attended.
“I had always heard the segregated story from the black community,” Baker said. “I had never heard the white community talk about segregation that much, so that gave that opportunity to hear both sides.”
Eddie James, a member of the Class of 1975 at North Pitt High School, describes a sort of underdog mentality that brought diverse groups together in the early 1970s.
“North Pitt was different from anybody else because we were considered north of the river. We’re the kids everybody puts down. Everybody thinks the worst of us because we’re on the poor side of the county,” he said. “There’s no doubt that it helped forge the bond.”
The newly created school, which opened above capacity and had to use mobile units the first year, offered James more options than he found at Belvoir, which had offered agricultural courses but no classes in auto mechanics, welding, carpentry or masonry. In addition, North Pitt quickly put together winning seasons in basketball and wrestling.
James remembers little animosity within the school following desegregation.
“To us, it didn’t matter. Being from a rural school (Belvoir), it wasn’t a black and white thing,” said James, a math teacher at North Pitt since 2003. “It was some of the parents (who opposed it). The students did great.”
Hill said not every integration was well received, and any assumption that whites posed the only opposition is incorrect. Some opponents in both racial groups objected to the fact that the building of four larger schools would cost their communities their high schools.
“By the time you get to ‘71, there were a lot of African Americans that were very resentful because they didn’t want to give up their schools and community headquarters,” he said. “There was a lot of resistance. There was a lot of anger about being forced to give up their schools.”
Rudy Cannon, who graduated from Ayden High School before integration, said the rivalry was not limited to different races.
“There was a lot of bitterness,” he said of closing of smaller high schools in Ayden and Grifton to open a larger one. “People hated to give up their high school.”
The most highly publicized reaction came about a week after the opening of Ayden-Grifton High School, where a bomb exploded in a boys’ restroom. No one was injured in the blast, which caused several thousand dollars in damage and sent the school’s 800 students home for the day.
Cannon would not begin teaching at Ayden-Grifton until two years later, but in a career that spanned more than 30 years, he heard the story many times. Cannon said an orientation for senior students had been scheduled in the auditorium the morning of Sept. 8, 1971, but the meeting was delayed by 15 minutes.
“When that bomb went off, it blew cinder blocks all the way on the stage,” he said. “Nobody got hurt because there was nobody in the auditorium. But if there had been some people in the auditorium, a lot of kids would have gotten hurt.”
Baker said his research suggests that the explosion at the school, one of a series of bombing incidents in Ayden in the summer of 1971, was not to protest integration. The incident came after weeks of protests in Ayden over the shooting death of a black man by a white law enforcement officer.
Regardless of the reason, it made for a difficult beginning for a school that was built to bring people together.
“It was a terrible time along there in the early ‘70s,” Cannon said. “There was a lot of heartache.”
He credits sports, in part, with helping the new Ayden-Grifton Chargers pull together as a team. By its third season in football, the school won first place in its conference.
“The schools were good in sports, so when they came together that made them even better,” Cannon said. “Nine times out of 10, your home football games, your baseball games, your basketball games, that’s what brings communities together.
“The ‘70s was a trying time for all the schools, not just for Ayden-Grifton, but for every school there was,” he said. “But we got through it, just like we’re going to get through this pandemic.”