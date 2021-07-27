AYDEN — After much anticipation, Quilt Lizzy opened its doors Tuesday to eager shoppers in downtown Ayden.
Owner Susan Harris has worked three years to renovate the former Worthington 5 and Dime store at 4260 Lee St. into a quilter and sewer’s dream.
It is the third location for Harris, who started Quilt Lizzy in 2010 as an online service. She opened her first location in Warrenton in 2011. A second location is in Wake Forest.
The building had been donated to the town shortly before Harris expressed interest. She worked with the N.C. Main Street committee and the town of Ayden to secure a $500,000 CDBG grant from the Rural Development Office to fund renovation and save the 1904 building from an uncertain future.
The shop has been in the works now since June 2017. Renovations took longer than expected but shoppers Tuesday said it was worth the wait as the store has undergone significant improvements and offers a selection for all sewing and quilting needs. The facility also features space for classes and demonstrations.
The store will host a grand opening 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Drawings will be held hourly and a specialty design cake and other confections will be available from Gwendy’s Goodies. The store will also host specials on machines and have giveways.