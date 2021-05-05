AYDEN — The Quinerly-Olschner Library re-opened its doors on April 19, welcoming patrons into the facility after months of closure due to the pandemic.
The library in March 2020 began offering patrons contactless checkout and drop off and limited computer use to students but closed full use to the general public.
“Our checkouts were steady through the pandemic. We did have a lot of people using e-books and digital resources,” librarian Rachelle Mondovich said.
Staff also utilized the time to complete work on several projects including upgrades to the wheelchair ramp and the relocation of an accessible parking space.
“The ramp was in the works, but we got it done during the pandemic,” Mondovich said.
“They have redone the whole thing. It’s so much easier now for people in wheelchairs or who are handicapped and need more space.”
Mondovich also has continued to improve the library’s ancestry and genealogy room. “I’m really excited about it,” she said.
Since opening April 19, the library is slowly returning to normal, she said.
“It’s slowly getting back up to good numbers. People are excited to come back in,” Mondovich said.
“I’m glad. We’ve missed having people in the library. We are enjoying being able to see our patrons again.”
Patrons are encouraged to check out programs and resources including books, audiobooks, ebooks and DVDs.
The library also offers printing services, faxing and WiFi and a notary is on-site three days a week.
Digitally, the library can take patrons to even more places with a vast collection of ebooks and programs like Pronounciator, which offers personalized language courses.
The library also offers a variety of online newspapers, magazines and genealogy resources such as ancestry.com and heritage hub for free.
The library’s annual summer reading program and activities such as a scavenger hunt, outdoor movies and take and make crafts als are in the works.
The library, 451 Second St., is open 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Distancing and masks are required. For more information call 252-481-5836.