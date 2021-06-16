AYDEN — Despite pouring rain and a thundering sky, the June 10 Ayden Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours was deemed a success.
This was the first Business After Hours for chamber Director Jimmy Adams and was held at Ayden’s pocket park during a rainstorm, with those in attendance committed to making the most of the wet situation.
“This just shows how dedicated we are,” Ayden Town Manager Matt Livingston said.
As the skies cleared, tents began to fill with more participants eager to meet, mingle and make connections.
The event serves as a way for Ayden business owners, leaders and residents to network and encourages the community to come together, Adams said.
“It also helps the business owners connect so we can partner with each other. I’m really glad we are having these again,” said Gwen Yiznitsky, owner of Gwendy’s Goodies.
Commissioner Cindy Goff added, “It’s after working hours. It’s a time to relax, but it’s also socializing with people who are new to the area.”
Discussions ranged from the growth of Marvel’s Restaurant and the expected opening of Quilt Lizzy to the addition of Legacy Apartments, located off of N.C. 11.
This was the first time for attending Business After Hours for Adrianna Vidal, property manager of Legacy Apartments, and Darren Davenport, vice president of Cross & Crown Christian Store.
Both said they were excited about the connections they made at the event.
“It’s been nice meeting folks, most I have not met before. The networking and as a community it’s good to know who you are working with,” Davenport said.
Vidal added, “It’s great. To be able to meet other business owners in the community is awesome. I want to purchase as many things locally as well.”
The chamber is planning more After Hours events, officials said.