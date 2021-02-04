GRIFTON — The decision to seek another round of bids on the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District’s pump station improvement project has paid off.
The project came in over bid in 2019 and members of sewerage district’s board scrambled to find additional funding.
The district pursued funding from the Division of Water Infrastructure and received a $6.839 million loan with 0% interest to add to $2 million received from GoldenLEAF.
CMSD also rebid the project, hoping that bids e lower than previous estimates.
The gamble paid off with bids coming in $400,000 below the previous low bid, bringing the total cost of the project to $7,442,715.
Board members awarded the construction contract to T.A. Loving of Goldsboro.
“We were very fortunate because we were all nervous going into it,” Director Chuck Smithwick said.
This savings benefit CMSD in both the short term and long term, according to Charles Davis of the Wooten Company.
Not only will CMSD save on projects costs, but it will spend less in loan repayment.
“You will be borrowing less,” Davis said. “That’s $1.4 million in additional savings over the 20-year life of the term.”
In other news:
- Work continues to repair a force main located on North Highland Boulevard in Grifton.
The line is responsible for carrying sewage from Ayden and Winterville as well as from one of CMSD’s pump stations to Grifton.
In May 2020, the force main sprung a leak and CMSD had five repair clamps installed. The clamps lasted for six months and a leak occurred again on Nov. 28.
The board met on Dec. 9 to discuss options for dealing with the repair and efforts began to install a bypass line that would allow the flow to continue while repairs were made to the main line.
Repairs began in January and were slowed due to the amount of rain received.
“The rain this month created an extremely wet environment. There has been a lot of mobility and stability complications,” said Will Larson of The Wooten Company.
On Jan. 19, workers installed line stops to “kill” the bad sections of the line, Smithwick said.
“The line stops didn’t work,” he said.
When the line stops were removed from the ground, it was discovered there were broken parts. Smithwick was unsure if the parts were broken before the installation or if they broke during the process. Damage could have also occurred due to the line’s highly pressurized flows, he said.
Leaks were still occurring and the line was still pressurized, which is hazardous for workers to make repairs.
To correct this problem, two valves were installed, Smithwick said. Work has been able to continue on the main line.
- The board reappointed Winterville Councilman Mark Warren as the chairman and Grifton Mayor Billy Ray Jackson as the vice-chairman.