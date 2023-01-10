Orange Bowl Football

The American Red Cross and pro football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are teaming up during National Blood Donor Month to rally people to give blood.

In partnership with the National Football League, those who give blood, platelets or plasma between Jan. 1 and 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

