The American Red Cross and pro football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are teaming up during National Blood Donor Month to rally people to give blood.
In partnership with the National Football League, those who give blood, platelets or plasma between Jan. 1 and 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
The trip includes access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13) and a $500 gift card for expenses.
“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us,” Manning said in a news release. “A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
VFW Post 11119, 102 First St., Vanceboro, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday.
Bear Grass Community Yucca House, 6343 East Bear Grass Road, 1-6 p.m., Jan. 17.
Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., Washington, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 18.