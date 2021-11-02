Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross reports that emergency blood and platelet shortages continue.
Thousands have answered the call to give, but additional donors are needed as the busy holiday season approaches, a news release said. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients.
A new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, will enter donors who give blood, platelets or plasma through Nov. 12 for a trip for two to Hawaii courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
All who give through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, Greenville, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 7, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St.
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10, ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, East Carolina University
- 2:30-6:30 p.m., Nov. 15, Free Gospel Church, 145 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 17, ECU Health Science Student Center, 1868 Health Science Drive
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 17, Orthopaedics East Inc, 810W.H. Smith Blvd.
- 2:30.-6:30 p.m., Nov. 17, Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., Winterville