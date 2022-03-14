Athletes and artists interested in participating in the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games have until March 25 to register.
The games and SilverArts program are scheduled for April 19–May 1 at several locations in Greenville. Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sporting events and SilverArts categories including visual, literary, performing and heritage.
Sporting events include pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, basketball, softball, bicycling, bowling, billiards, table tennis, team sports for softball and 3-on-3 basketball and many more.
The program promotes health and well-being for people 50 and older in Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Martin and Pitt counties. Participants have year-round opportunities for practice sessions, clinics and sports competitions.
The local games are among 53 sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. Select participants on the local level will be qualify to compete in the N.C. Senior Games State Finals this fall.
The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games are coordinated by Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation with the support and sponsorship of the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness Department, College of Health and Human Performance, Edward Jones: Gregory A. Weigum, Humana and Brown & Wood automobile dealer.
For more information or to register, contact Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation at 902-1975.