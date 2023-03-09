...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Having fun and staying fit don’t have an age limit, which helps explain the enduring popularity of the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games.
The games and SilverArts program are scheduled for April 17–May 7 at several locations in Greenville. Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sporting events and SilverArts categories including visual, literary, performing and heritage. Athletes and artists interested in participating have until March 23 to register.
Athletes can compete in more than 40 events including pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, basketball, softball, bicycling, bowling, billiards, table tennis and team sports like softball and 3-on-3 basketball.
According to organizers, the senior games program is a leading health promotion and well-being program for the residents across Pitt County. The local games also include seniors from Beaufort, Martin, Hertford and Bertie counties.
The Greenville-Pitt County games are among 53 local events sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. Select participants on the local level will qualify to compete in the N.C. Senior Games State Finals this fall.